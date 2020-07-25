BIZ BYTES: Trinity Muscatine recently awarded $900K grant

“Visit Quad Cities is extremely fortunate to have an incredible team of community leaders that help guide our organization and serve our brand’s promise,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, in a news release.

Per Mar Security recognized for systems

Per Mar Security Services was recently ranked as 22nd in top system integrators by SDM.

According to a news release, that ranking comes from the SDM Top Systems Integrators Report ranking of 100 companies by their revenue in 2019 from their security system integration revenue.

Integration includes project management, installation, training and design, among other elements.

Per Mar was also recently ranked as a Top 20 alarm system company.

Russell ranked as a Top 400 Contractor

Russell was recently ranked as a Top 400 Contractor by Engineering News Record’s list for 2020.

The annual report, based off the previous year’s reported revenues from contractors, listed Russell as No. 380 after Russell experienced a 30% growth in revenue in 2019, according to a news release.