BIZ BYTES: Two-day event explores students' futures

Quad-Cities schools want to make sure students have access to promising employment tracks. Apprenticeships offer many exciting opportunities. Quad-Cities schools will celebrate those opportunities Monday, April 19: Signing Day, the Quad-Cities-Wide High School Apprenticeship Day.
It will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. At this event, Quad-Cities schools and the companies that host their apprentices will celebrate the efforts of their 50-plus 2021 apprentices, all energetic young people, excited about their futures. The apprentices are from schools all over the Quad-Cities, including Davenport, Rock Island, Moline, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and United Township.
A second event on April 20, QC Call to Action, is virtual. The Zoom-based online event can be accessed through the link, www.tinyurl.com/QCCalltoAction. This virtual presentation by speaker and author Mark C. Perna is entitled Answering Why: Unleashing Passion, Purpose and Performance in the Younger Generation.
Trinity Birthplace Moline honored
Trinity Birthplace Moline recently was awarded the Blue Distinction Centers+ designation for maternity care. The Blue Distinction Centers+ designation awarded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is the highest-level award recognizing health care facilities and providers for their expertise and efficiency in delivering specialty care.
“Our organizational vision is to always provide the best outcome for every patient, every time, and it’s so rewarding to see that come to fruition in this reward,” Cherie Saldana, Trinity BirthPlace Moline manager, said in a news release. “We will continue to do everything we can to bring quality care to mothers when they need it.”
Blue Distinction is a national quality label awarded by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association to recognize select doctors, hospitals, and other health care facilities for delivering safe, effective care. Each must meet a specific set of standards to earn the title of a Blue Distinction Center of Excellence.
Village Home Stores wins award
GENESEO — Village Home Stores was named Most Professional Servicer (MPS) during the United Appliance Servicers Association Virtual Award Ceremony on March 18.
The United Appliance Servicers Association’s MPS award is the most-coveted professional award in the appliance repair industry. The competition draws contestants from across North America. Village Home Stores received the Most Professional Servicer Award in the 1-2 Technician category.
All MPS entries are reviewed and assessed by a panel of five independent appliance industry judges. Each judge scores the contestants on the presentation of their company, including technician uniform, service vehicles, company logo and web presence. Judge votes are tallied, and the top three scoring entries move on to the finals. The 2021 MPS finalists were announced during the Most Professional Servicer Voting Kick-off ceremony on March 3, and winners were announced during the United Appliance Servicers Association's live Virtual Happy Hour on March 18, 2021.
“I am so proud of the team at Village Home Stores for their dedication to providing a high level of service to our customers," Rob Ries, co-owner of Village Home Stores, said in a news release. "Our appliance service team, including our technicians, installers, customer service representatives and service administrator, all do an amazing job of always putting the customer first and going above and beyond to handle their service needs. While this award was presented to our Appliance Service Department, I can honestly say that our entire staff at Village Home Stores works with the same dedication to our customers. It is this dedication that helps us to continue to grow and to serve the Geneseo and entire Quad-City area.”
Credit union to cut ribbon in Moline
The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union will hold a ribbon-cutting for its new location at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at 4460 16th St., Moline.
SAU president recognized for leadership
Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, Ph.D., president of St. Ambrose University, received the Distinguished Higher Education Leadership Award on Friday, April 16, from the American Council on Education, Iowa Women’s Network (IOWAWHE).
The award, presented during the 2021 IOWAWHE Virtual Conference, recognized Lescinski’s outstanding leadership and work on behalf of women in higher education.
IOWAWHE is dedicated to advancing the careers of women in higher education through networking, professional development, recognition and eliminating barriers to achievement. It established the award in 2016 to recognize higher education leaders who go beyond their job duties in helping other women and actively serve as mentors, advocates, and role models.
Lescinski will retire in August after a 50-year career in private, Catholic higher education. She has served since 2007 as the 13th president of St. Ambrose — the first female president in the university’s 138-year history.
“She has been an incredible and foundational person for my professional growth,” Ellen Bluth, Ph.D., 1987 MBA, vice chancellor for Workforce and Economic Development, Eastern Iowa Community College District, said in a news release.
Bluth received an American Council on Education Fellowship for the 2008-09 academic year and requested to be mentored by Sister Joan. Bluth spent six months on the St. Ambrose University campus growing her skills in leadership, board relations and advancement, and “she’s continued to help me as I’ve moved on in my career,” Bluth said.
Tyson Foods turns to technology
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc. is using the power of technology to help its U.S. employees and their families save money on prescription drugs.
The company is partnering with Rx Savings Solutions, to provide a free, confidential online tool that gives team members and their covered dependents ways to pay less for the medications covered through the company’s health plan. The prescription drug savings software examines the medications a member takes and finds lower-cost options to treat the same conditions. The savings can be generic, less expensive forms of a name-brand drug or various options based on prescriptions taken.
The personalized recommendations are proactively communicated via email, text message, app notification, phone or direct mail to all employees who opt into the program. There is also an online “search for medication” tool available to help find savings suggestions for any drug a doctor prescribes. Interpreter and translation assistance will be available when Tyson Foods rolls out the prescription drugs savings solution to its 120,000 U.S. team members this month.
“This initiative is part of our work to promote a culture of well-being and, ultimately, build a healthier workforce,” Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods, said in a news release. “It’s designed to help our people better understand the prescription drug options available to them and ways they can save money.”
Tyson Foods recently announced the appointment of Dr. Claudia Coplein to the newly created role of Chief Medical Officer. In addition, the company has an occupational health staff of almost 600 nurses and plans to pilot the opening of seven health clinics this year to give Tyson team members and their covered dependents easier access to high quality health care and, in most cases, at no cost.
Tyson has plants throughout the country, including Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Joslin, Illinois.
Moline Foundation grant helps BHC students
A grant from the Moline Foundation is helping Black Hawk College students have a quiet, uninterrupted place to do a virtual job interview.
The $1,500 grant was used to purchase a computer, microphone and ring light for a new virtual interview room in the Career Services Center at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
“We really appreciate the Moline Foundation’s support to make this interview room a reality,” Angela Striegel, coordinator of career planning/placement, said in a news release.
“We have so many students without reliable internet,” she said. “We thought it would be a good resource to have a room available for students to have a quiet space for job interviews.”
For the past year, virtual interviews have replaced most in-person interviews.
The Career Services Center at Black Hawk College offers free employment assistance to students as well as community members. Staff can help job seekers prepare their résumé and cover letter, practice interviewing skills, learn how to dress for an interview and much more.
For more information about the Career Services Center at Black Hawk College, visit www.bhc.edu/careers.
To schedule an appointment, call 309-796-5626 or email Striegel at striegela@bhc.edu.
Big River Equipment reaches dealership agreement
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — BYD Material Handling has entered into a dealership agreement with Big River Equipment Inc., expanding its presence into central and eastern Iowa as well as western Illinois.
Founded by William H. O’Connell in April 1949, Big River Equipment has been a leading distributor of material handling solutions for over 70 years. Big River Equipment has locations in Bettendorf, Hiawatha, and Waterloo, Iowa. Big River provides sales, rental, service and parts, and training for customers in Iowa and Illinois.
“This agreement will bring our innovative, state-of-the-art products to new audiences in the Midwest,” Terry Rains, director of BYD North America's Forklift Division, said in a news release. “Big River’s long history of exceptional service is a perfect fit for BYD. This partnership will help customers find clean, affordable solutions to improving productivity and efficiency.”
"We are very excited to be able to partner with BYD to bring this unique and innovative product offering to our customers," Brian Malmen, president of Big River Equipment, said.
Arsenal 'Round-Up Day' is Friday
Rock Island Arsenal will play host to a “Round-Up Day” for delivery drivers from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22.
The event, is designed to encourage businesses and delivery drivers, Uber and Lyft drivers, grocery delivery services and other delivery services that may need access to the Arsenal for delivery or ride-sharing.
The visitor control center will offer extended hours through 5 p.m. to make it easier for drivers to get passes good for a years, to do business at the Arsenal.
Rock Island Arsenal officials said the Visitor Control Center would offer a set-aside service window just for the service drivers to receive their one-year passes. To expedite the process, a new visitor control access form is available on the garrison home page for U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal at this web address: https://home.army.mil/ria/
Royal Neighbors of America cited
Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal provider of life insurance and annuities, has been Great Place to Work-Certified for a third time.
Certification is based on validated employee feedback gathered through a data-driven methodology. At minimum, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at an organization. But, for Royal Neighbors, results indicate that 93% of employees say it is a great place to work. Employees cited the focus on culture and employee development, a sense of community, and the opportunity to work for a mission-driven organization as reasons for their ratings.
“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified again,” Lena Holland, senior director, Human Resources at Royal Neighbors, said in a news release. “We make employee experience and culture a priority every day, and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results and create an excellent experience for our members.”
Alliant Energy named a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality'
MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy’s support for LGBTQ+ employees to be themselves and contribute their very best is reflected in the company’s ranking as a Best Place for LGBTQ+ Equality on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index.
Administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), the CEI is the national benchmarking tool on LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Companies must provide LGBTQ+ employees with workplace protections, equal benefits and support an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Alliant Energy satisfied all of the CEI criteria and scored a 100% for the fourth year in a row.
“We all appreciate the ongoing work by our employees to create an inclusive workplace — one where people can bring their full selves to work,” Jim Gallegos, executive vce president-general counsel and corporate secretary and co-sponsor of the company’s Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group, said in a news release. “We know that when people feel safe and accepted, they can use their unique background, talents and perspectives to make us all better and stronger, and our businesses more competitive and reflective of the communities we serve.”
The company’s Equality Alliance Employee Resource Group ensures that its employees play a pivotal role in building a safe and inclusive workplace.
Free Virtual Women in IT Conference set for April 23
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will bring back its annual Women in IT Conference on Friday, April 23, with virtual speakers and presentations.
Hosted by the EICC Information Technology programs, this event is for women working in technology-related fields, current students or those who may be considering a technology career. This year’s virtual conference will take place 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To register for the free event, visit eicc.edu/WIT
Keynote Speaker, Parady Boatwright, will kick off the event.
In addition to the keynote speaker, attendees will take part in a number of great breakout sessions featuring female leaders in the industry. Breakout sessions:
• Future of Messaging
• Data Analytics Through Power Business Intelligence
• Managing an Esports League with Google Apps
• Word Reboot: Five Strategies to Work Health and Fit
• Ctrl Alt Compete
• Project Discussion: To ID & Implement Processes for COVID-19 Vaccination Management
EICC’s Information Technology Department delivers training in a wide area including computer networking and programming, cybersecurity, virtual and augmented reality, and web development. That training is available at all three of its Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. More information about the program is available at eicc.edu/computercareers
For more information and to register go to eicc.edu/WIT or contact Roberta Osmers, 563-336-3455, rfosmers@eicc.edu
Toll-free 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu