BIZ BYTES: Two-day event explores students' futures

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified again,” Lena Holland, senior director, Human Resources at Royal Neighbors, said in a news release. “We make employee experience and culture a priority every day, and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day, they are more productive, drive better business results and create an excellent experience for our members.”

Alliant Energy named a 'Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality'

MADISON, Wis. — Alliant Energy’s support for LGBTQ+ employees to be themselves and contribute their very best is reflected in the company’s ranking as a Best Place for LGBTQ+ Equality on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index.

Administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), the CEI is the national benchmarking tool on LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Companies must provide LGBTQ+ employees with workplace protections, equal benefits and support an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Alliant Energy satisfied all of the CEI criteria and scored a 100% for the fourth year in a row.