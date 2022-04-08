 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIZ BYTES: Two Rivers YMCA to hold golf range ribbon-cutting Thursday

Two Rivers YMCA will host a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the grand opening of its golf range at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14.

The range is located at 5507 22nd Ave. in Moline, behind the Steel Plow Burger Company. An open house will follow the ceremony.

The Two Rivers YMCA Golf Range is the only driving range powered by Toptracer Range technology in the Quad-Cities and for the surrounding 80-mile area. Also featured are grass and turf hitting mats, Toptracer Range ball-tracing technology, covered/heated hitting bays, putting green, indoor golf simulator and more.

Lessons for all ages also are offered.

