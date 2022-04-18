BIZ BYTES: Tyson Foods commits $1M-plus to expand legal and citizenship support for team members

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has committed more than $1 million to support its team members who are immigrants to the United States. The Tyson Immigration Partnership helps to provide team members from more than 160 countries with legal services and acquire U.S. citizenship. The program, which has been in seven Tyson facilities over the past year, will now serve 40 company locations in 14 states.

Tyson Foods works with Immigrant Connection and, in the company’s home state, Arkansas Immigrant Defense. In the past year, the program has helped more than 500 Tyson team members. Tyson reimburses team members for citizenship application fees, which can be as much as $725.

“We’re working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen,” John R. Tyson, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods, said in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0