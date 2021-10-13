BIZ BYTES: Tyson Foods grant helps early childhood literacy in Silvis

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The team behind Star Ranch Angus beef, a Tyson Foods fresh meats brand, recently presented a grant for $8,000 to the Silvis School District in Silvis. The Good Neighbor Initiative grant is intended to benefit students and early literacy efforts in the district.
The grant-making program is in its third year, and school districts located near two of Tyson Foods’ fresh meats plants are chosen annually in an effort to support the communities where team members live and work. Tyson’s Joslin, Ill., and Dakota City, Neb. are the beef plant locations for this year’s awards.
“Thanks to the Good Neighbor Initiative grant, we were able to purchase books and other supplies to help teachers with the challenging task of helping children learn to read,” Superintendent Dr. Terri VandeWiele, said.