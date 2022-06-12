BIZ BYTES: Tyson Foods’ grant helps Food Bank of Iowa provide families access to food

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — As part of its continued commitment to addressing food insecurity, Tyson Foods announced that its grant of $45,000 awarded to Food Bank of Iowa has supported 38 mobile food pantries in three Iowa communities over the past year, aiding a total of 5,405 households.

Food Bank of Iowa operates 45 mobile pantries in 30 of the 55 counties it serves. Mobile food distribution provides fresh produce, meat, bread and nonperishable items to Iowans facing food insecurity in locations that may not be served by a traditional pantry. Food is distributed in either a drive-through or farmers’ market-style.