Biz Bytes: Tyson Foods is going green

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), a leading global protein company, announced earlier this summer its ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations and supply chain by 2050, including scopes 1, 2 and 3.
“At Tyson Foods, we believe progress requires accountability and transparency, and we are proud to exemplify that as we work to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer, Tyson Foods, said in a news release. “As the first U.S.-based protein company in the food and beverage sector to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, we hope to continue to push the industry as a leader and remain committed to making a positive impact on our planet, with our team members, consumers and customers, and in the communities we serve.”
The move to net zero is an expansion of the company’s current science-based target of achieving a 30% GHG emissions reduction by 2030, which is aligned with limiting global temperature rise to 2.0℃. As a global organization with 239 facilities — including plants in Joslin, Ill., and Columbus Junction, Iowa — and 139,000 employees worldwide, achieving net zero emissions will look at emissions tied to direct global operations, energy sources and throughout the company’s supply chain.
“We believe what good food can do for people and the planet is powerful. Our net zero ambition is another important step in our work toward realizing our aspiration to become the most transparent and sustainable food company in the world,” Donnie King, Tyson Foods president and CEO, said in the news release. “Partnership and collaboration will be critical to our efforts, and we look forward to working with our customers, supply chain partners, and other stakeholders to achieve net zero.”
QCR Holdings announces cash dividend
QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) announced that on August 19, its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $.06 per share payable on Oct. 6, to holders of common stock of the company of record on Sept. 17.
MetroNet holds grand opening in Davenport
MetroNet celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of its Davenport storefront Thursday.
MetroNet is a high-speed internet provider that uses fiber technology.
The store is located at 902 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 7, Davenport.
Illinois nuclear plants were at full power
WARRENVILLE, Ill. — As the world recorded its hottest July on record, Exelon Generation’s Illinois nuclear plants again operated at full power levels producing enough carbon-free electricity to keep air conditioners running and more than 11 million homes and businesses cool.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called July the hottest month since it began record keeping 142 years ago. Several hot weather alerts calling for maximum electricity generation in Illinois were issued by grid operators PJM and MISO during that time, and Exelon’s Illinois nuclear fleet delivered 99% reliability in June and 99.9% in July.
"Our nuclear facilities are among the most reliable power plants in the country, and we know how important it is for them to be available during extremely hot weather conditions like we’ve experienced recently across Illinois," said Shane Marik, senior vice president for Midwest Operations, Exelon Generation.
Illinois is home to six nuclear power plants. Exelon’s Illinois nuclear fleet produces more than 50% of the state’s electricity and includes the Quad Cities Generating in Rock Island County.
Fareway promotes several management members
Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer, announced several promotions this past week at the food store chain.
Garrett S. Piklapp is the new president, Michael (Mike) J. McCormick is the chief retail officer and Jacob (Jake) W. Moran is the new chief financial officer.
“Garrett and Mike have been important members of our leadership team for many years, and we are excited to have Jake join this team,” Cramer said. “They each bring specialized skills to help lead, support and execute our strategy with our officer team, department leaders and retail employees. Since becoming CEO nearly eight years ago, I’ve been dedicated to the growth and experience of our teams at all levels. Today’s announcement gives me great satisfaction in seeing this plan achieve another milestone. There is much to be excited about at Fareway, and I’m grateful to have this team assist me in leading our Fareway Family into the future.”
Piklapp and McCormick will assume their new roles immediately. Moran will take his new role on Oct. 31.
Current CFO Craig A. Shepley is retiring with 36 years of dedicated service to Fareway.
Fareway Stores, Inc. operates 129 stores in a six-state region.
Bruner, Cooper & Zuck acquires consulting engineers
Bruner, Cooper & Zuck, Inc., an engineering, architecture and land-surveying firm with locations in Bettendorf, Galesburg, Ill., and Burlington, Iowa, has acquired IEFM Consulting Engineers in Coal Valley. Independent Energy & Facilities Management, Inc. was founded in 1992 specializing in energy conservation and facilities management. It expanded its services to include a variety of mechanical and electrical engineering and changed its name to IEFM Consulting Engineers in 1997.
IEFM staff, Dan Mount, Brian Stone and Jeff Newcomb are heading up the newly added MEP services and will operate out of the Bettendorf location.
Dan Mount holds a BS degree from the University of Iowa and is a professional electrical engineer licensed in Illinois, Iowa, Colorado, and Texas. He brings over 38 years of experience to BCZ in the design of electrical and energy conservation systems.
With over 37 years of experience in the design of HVAC systems, Jeff Newcomb is a mechanical engineer licensed in Illinois and Iowa and holds a BS degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Iowa.