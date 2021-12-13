BIZ BYTES: Tyson giving employees year-end bonuses

Tyson Foods is giving out approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to its hourly workers.
The one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, and range from $300 TO $700. It will include all team members in the U.S. — including those at Quad-City area plants in Columbus Junction and Joslin.
“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our front-line teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head on.”
Tyson Foods has also invested more than $500 million in wage increases and thank-you bonuses for frontline workers over the past year.