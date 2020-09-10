BIZ BYTES: Tyson to give away chicken on WIU's Quad Cities campus

“Small businesses have been navigating through incredibly stressful circumstances for the last several months,” said Steve Troutner, head of Small Business at Wells Fargo. “This latest survey data indicates that many have worked hard to make adjustments and are feeling better about their future prospects, yet they still face tough near-term struggles as the economy recovers at an uneven pace. During these tough times, we remain committed to doing everything we can to help small business owners adapt and succeed.”

The Q3 survey also delved into how business owners perceive the upcoming presidential election and found a high level of interest and engagement, with 97% saying they were planning to vote in November and nearly 60% saying the outcome would have a major impact on their business. When asked what issues they would like to see the candidates focus on, three ranked highest: relief for small businesses, taxes and getting the economy back on track. The handling of the economic fallout from COVID-19 was also noted as a critical expectation for the eventual winner, with 88% of small-business owners calling the next president’s approach to this extremely or very important.