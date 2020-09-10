BIZ BYTES: Tyson to give away chicken on WIU's Quad Cities campus

MOLINE — Tyson Fresh Meats is partnering with Western Illinois University's Quad-Cities campus, WQPT and the Moline Rotary Club to give away 1,800 boxes of frozen chicken to the community, beginning at noon, Friday, Sept. 18.
Volunteers will give one free 20-pound box of uncooked, breaded chicken tenders to each vehicle that arrives in the west parking lot on the WIU-QC campus, 3300 River Drive. Vehicles can access the lot from University Drive, and there will be signage designating the entrance and exit locations.
Chicken will be distributed until all boxes are given away, and each box will contain cooking instructions. Volunteers will wear masks and gloves and will place the box in each vehicle.
Tyson's corporate office sent truckloads of chicken to all plant locations. The Joslin, Ill., plant decided to designate one of the truckloads as a donation to the community.
"It's important to Tyson to be a part of building a great community," Tyson representative Kimberly Crane said. "We live here, our kids go to school here and we know where the needs are. Each time we get a donation, we share it with our workers and the community."
For more information on the distribution, call (309) 762-9481.
Tyson joins Time oo Vote coalition
Tyson Foods has joined Time to Vote, a business-led, nonpartisan coalition focused on increasing voter participation in the U.S. elections.
As a member of the organization, the company says it is committed to encouraging team members to vote this fall. Some of the steps Tyson will take at its U.S. facilities will include providing resources to facilitate voter registration, where to vote and reminding team members of CDC safety guidance for in-person voting.
Casey’s taking part in Hunger Action Month
ANKENY, Iowa — September is Hunger Action Month, and Casey’s General Stores is joining in the effort. As part of the retailer’s partnership with Feeding America, Casey’s has set a goal for Hunger Action Month: Donate 10 million meals to school-aged children and their families who are experiencing food insecurity within its communities. To help achieve this goal, Casey’s has engaged Coca-Cola in the effort, including special offers on Coca-Cola at Casey’s stores.
“Casey’s is at the heart of every community it serves, and hunger is present in these communities whether you see it every day or not,” said Megan Elfers, vice president of marketing for Casey’s General Stores. “As little as $1 provides at least 10 meals through Feeding America, and, working together, we can get millions of meals, quickly and directly, to our neighbors in need.”
The global pandemic has made the need greater than ever as 40% of Americans who are receiving food support today have never needed Feeding America’s help before. Children are particularly impacted with as many as 18 million food insecure children expected this year, according to estimates by Feeding America.
To help address this expanding need, Casey’s and Coca-Cola are asking its customers to join the fight against hunger in two ways:
• Donate change by rounding up in-store purchases at Casey’s.
• Buy a Coca-Cola four-pack for $5 at Casey’s, and $1 will go directly to Feeding America — up to $50,000.
Feeding America’s robust network of food banks enables Casey’s to direct donations to 58 local food banks that serve Casey’s communities to quickly bring meals to kids and their families.
“This is a critical moment in the fight against hunger. Our partnership with Casey’s helps us meet the needs of so many communities across the heart of America,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful for their support and commitment to helping our neighbors in need, especially during Hunger Action Month.”
To learn more about how to join Casey’s and Feeding America in the fight against hunger, visit www.caseys.com/community.
Survey shows businesses optimistic about future
SAN FRANCISCO — Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the pandemic. However, the Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials. The overall score rose 12 points from last quarter’s historic low-water mark, driven by a sharp rise in sentiment about future expectations. The overall positive movement in sentiment was contrasted by the third successive quarterly decline in optimism about current business conditions.
The Q3 pulse check of business owners, fielded in early August, shows a clear dichotomy between the immediate challenges small businesses face and their views on the future. While only 19% of business owners feel optimistic about their present situation (a 20% decline from Q2), 41% feel optimism about what the future may hold, marking a 32% quarter-over-quarter rise.
Further illustrating this split in sentiment between current and future state, when asked about revenues, 48% of small business owners expected increases in the coming 12 months versus just 29% who reported actual increases in revenues over the past year. Furthermore, 7% fewer owners (55%) say they felt somewhat or very good about their cash flow in the last 12 months, while 16% more owners said the same about their cash flow in the coming 12 months.
“Small businesses have been navigating through incredibly stressful circumstances for the last several months,” said Steve Troutner, head of Small Business at Wells Fargo. “This latest survey data indicates that many have worked hard to make adjustments and are feeling better about their future prospects, yet they still face tough near-term struggles as the economy recovers at an uneven pace. During these tough times, we remain committed to doing everything we can to help small business owners adapt and succeed.”
The Q3 survey also delved into how business owners perceive the upcoming presidential election and found a high level of interest and engagement, with 97% saying they were planning to vote in November and nearly 60% saying the outcome would have a major impact on their business. When asked what issues they would like to see the candidates focus on, three ranked highest: relief for small businesses, taxes and getting the economy back on track. The handling of the economic fallout from COVID-19 was also noted as a critical expectation for the eventual winner, with 88% of small-business owners calling the next president’s approach to this extremely or very important.
“It goes without saying that there are multiple major factors impacting how businesses owners feel right now, from navigating a pandemic to a hotly contested presidential election to an economy that remains significantly hampered, and it’s all happening in the same year,” said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo. “With the impacts still being felt in a wide swath of industries and sectors, the continued climb in owner optimism is an indication of continued hope that time will move them toward a better landscape for their businesses.”
While the loss of business or closings because of impact of COVID-19 maintained its place as the top challenge for owners, this indicator dropped by 17 points to 27% quarter over quarter. Simultaneously, challenges in attracting new business rose five points to 15%, while concerns around financial stability and cash flow rose by four points to 11%. Meanwhile, though owners had called out taxes as a key issue in the upcoming election, only two percent said it was the top challenge in Q3.
