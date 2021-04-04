Biz Bytes: uBreakiFix grows franchise footprint in Quad-Cities

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix has opened in Davenport at 2828 E. 53rd St. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers and more to help the community stay connected.
uBreakiFix Davenport is owned by Hyle Erwin and managed by Ray Cruys. The partners own three other stores in the Des Moines area, as well as a few stores in Lincoln, Neb., and Minneapolis. The entire district is managed by Kitt Linville.
“There’s no technology repair too difficult for our team to handle,” Linville said in a news release. “This store is Samsung and Google authorized, so our experienced technicians can work on just about any device. We also offer free diagnostics on all devices, so customers won’t suffer any additional costs for simply inquiring about a device repair.”
uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets and computers to drones, hoverboards and game consoles.
Local businesses named top performers in construction
GRIMES, Iowa — Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa announced March 11 that six member companies were named to Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2021 Top Performers list, which recognizes ABC member contractors’ in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.
The listed included Hometown Plumbing & Heating in Davenport and Shaw Electric, Inc. in Davenport
Shaw Electric was ranked 25th on the Electrical Contractor list that recognizes ABC member contractors’ in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.
“The common priorities in our third annual list of ABC Top Performers include culture, safety, innovation, workforce development and driving market value,” Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC, said in a news release. “Collaboration and adaptation created a safer, more productive jobsite and workplace for Shaw Electric and I applaud these industry leaders for setting the standard in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably.”
The ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top 100 General Contractors and Top General Contractors Up to $50 million, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential, as well as the Top Performers With Special Designations.
“It comes as no surprise that these six ABC of Iowa member companies are leading the country as top performers,” Greg Spenner, ABC of Iowa president & CEO, said in a news release. “When it comes to delivering world-class work on construction projects and the highest commitment to safety, ABC members are unmatched in their field.”
To be eligible, ABC of Iowa members demonstrated world-class safety performance by achieving Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors up to 655% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to the ABC 2021 Safety Performance Report. The Top Performers were ranked by size based on the number of hours worked in 2019, as reported in their 2020 STEP applications. ABC members that earn the AQC credential certify their commitment to quality, safety, craft and management education, talent management, inclusion, diversity and equity and community relations.
ABC is a nonprofit construction trade association of 540 members that boasts the largest construction apprenticeship-training program in the state.
Genesis Foundation supports vouchers program
The Genesis Foundation will increase financial support to provide vouchers for breast health screenings.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund of the Genesis Foundation will match all new gifts and increased donations to the Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program up to $25,000 through June 30. Those dollars will be available as vouchers for breast imaging services.
“Breast cancers diagnosed early are more treatable and more curable. By bringing down the financial barrier faced by many women, we are encouraging them to schedule breast imaging,’’ Diane Koster, women’s health grant program specialist at the Kenneth H. McKay Center for Breast Health, said in a news release.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund financial commitment is being made to assist in filling a financial gap in the Quad-Cities after Komen Greater Iowa announced Feb. 9 it would disaffiliate from the national organization.
The Jim Victor Vision Fund honors the legacy and charitable spirit of the late Jim Victor. Victor had a long relationship with Genesis, serving on the Genesis Foundation Board of Directors and was a leader in the creation of Genesis Philanthropy in 2013. The Jim Victor Vision Fund is a permanent endowment to promote health care and wellness. Victor, a financial planner, died in an auto racing accident in July 2018, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
VanDerGinst Law develops 2 podcasts
VanDerGinst Law has announced the release of two podcasts featuring attorney Dennis VanDerGinst: Legal Squeaks and Uncommon Convos.
Legal Squeaks offers a "common-sense" look at legal issues that can affect people’s daily lives, according to a news release. In Uncommon Convos, he is joined by co-host Dana Watkins for conversations with people.
“I’m excited to offer these podcasts to listeners; they have become a labor of love for me, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working in this new medium,” VanDerGinst said in the news release. “The purpose of Uncommon Convos is to entertain and inform the audience through frank conversations with interesting people with whom most people don’t typically converse. Legal Squeaks seeks to inform listeners by cutting through the legal mumbo jumbo and getting to the heart of legal issues. Both podcasts are unique in their own ways and offer a different perspective that I think is missing from the other podcast offerings out there.”
Both Legal Squeaks and Uncommon Convos can be found on all podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Google. To subscribe, enter the titles into the search bar of any podcast platform, or visit www.vlaw.com/podcasts for links and to learn more.
Dynamic Tube completes project
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Dynamic Tube, Inc. (DTI) has completed a major capital improvement project, launching DTI's state of the art industrial clean line and inspection facility March 3 at the Dynamic Tube plant in Maquoketa.
Dynamic Tube, Inc. manufactures and fabricates high-performance tubing and pipe parts used in engine, fluid and hydraulic systems by Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers in the agriculture, cnstruction, mining, railroad and defense industries.
“We are excited about DTI’s investment in their facility here in Maquoketa," Nicolas Hockenberry, director of the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said in a news release. "This new service for their customers raises their profile in the industry and highlights Jackson County as a place where manufacturers can thrive. We looks forward to helping DTI in growing their business for the future."
The installation of the DTI clean line is in response to industry trend toward tightened cleanliness standards.
Hy-Vee to host 'Best of Local Brands'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Friday, March 19, that it will host its second “Best of Local Brands” summit in May to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 275 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The first quarterly summit was held in February, where 52 new brands were selected to become available to Hy-Vee customers in the coming months.
Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for its “Best of Local Brands” summit online at http://www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummitq2 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy and health and beauty care.
The summit will be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in and will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. The summit will take place from Tuesday, May 11, to Thursday, May 13.
Illinois marketer wins national up-and-comer award
Lindsay Hocker, marketing specialist at Black Hawk College in Moline, has received the 2021 Rising Star award from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR). The national award recognizes an up-and-coming communication professional at a two-year college who has demonstrated special creativity or ability in college marketing and PR and shows evidence of a promising future in the field. It’s awarded annually in each of NCMPR’s seven districts, and district recipients automatically qualify to compete for the national award.
Hocker is the first marketing specialist at Black Hawk College in Moline. Within 2 ½ years, she had written more than 150 blog posts spotlighting students, employees, trustees and success tips. One post even helped a featured student land an internship.
“When we were writing the job description and dreaming of the ideal applicant, we had no idea we would be able to find someone to perfectly fill it as Lindsay has,” Julie Wine Johnston, Black Hawk’s assistant director of marketing and public relations, wrote in Hocker’s nomination form.
In addition to her video work, Hocker helped redesign the college viewbook and assumed responsibility for marketing and PR activities at a remote campus 50 miles from Black Hawk’s primary campus. She developed the “BHC Got Me Here” campaign and worked on all campaign components: remote interviews, photography and content.
divvyDOSE to host virtual job fair April 8
divvyDOSE, part of leading pharmacy care services organization OptumRx and one of the Optum companies of UnitedHealth Group, will host a virtual job fair to fill more than 100 combined pharmacy technician and customer support positions. The new positions will support the needs of a growing member and client base.
The virtual job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Interested candidates are encouraged to register online here to learn more about the openings before the job fair.
divvyDOSE helps patients with chronic illness get their medicines delivered in pre-sorted packages. The positions will be based at divvyDOSE located at 201 E Washington St. in Iowa City and 210 Harrison St. in Davenport.
For more information, see https://uhg.hr/April8Event or contact Brad Lotterman at 714-445-0453.
UScellular announces art contest winners
UScellular has announced the three winners of its second annual Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.
For the first time, public voting for the finalists’ art was available online. The winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:
• Myonnah Taylor, age 9 and a Davenport fourth-grader, received $250 for first place on Mae Jemison drawing.
• Tamyra Bates, age 18 and a Davenport senior, was awarded $150 for second place on Martin Luther King Jr. artwork.
• Kayden Seth Ozmon, age 14 and an eighth-grader from Davenport, picked up $100 for third place on Shaquille O’Neal creation.
“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art this year,” Matt Kasper, UScellular’s director of sales for east Iowa, said in a news release. “We extend our congratulations to the winners and all the finalists in this year’s contest. We’re thrilled to be able to team with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity in our community and the country.”
In January, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley members created artwork in recognition of influential Black people from around the globe that include historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. The 10 finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting was available online throughout February.
Crash Champions acquires Collision Repair Center, Inc.
CHICAGO — Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair companies, announced last week the acquisition of Collision Repair Center, Inc. in East Moline to its growing national footprint. This acquisition strategically follows the company’s 2020 acquisitions that included Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in Davenport.
“We look forward to continuing to expand our Illinois footprint in 2021,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a news release. “As we welcome Collision Repair Center’s facility under the Crash Champions name, we’re again reminded of the importance of honoring our local communities through trusted teams and exceptional services. ... Like Crash Champions, Collision Repair Center began as a single car shop and has grown over the years thanks to customer trust. We look forward to continuing that legacy.”
Free financial literacy workshops set
Because of the success of the first quarter launch, Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation d/b/a Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation, and Project NOW together are kicking off another three-part workshop series promoting personal growth through financial literacy, financial management, and financial goal setting for a better future.
The workshops will be held at 6 p.m. April 5, 12 and 19 and are open to any Illinois resident and are free. Registration is required in advance by calling 309-788-6311 or emailing info@growthcorp.org. The workshop will be offered by a hybrid style with very limited in-person seating and via online webinar format for registrants who wish to participate remotely.
“Due to the success and response, we have received when we launched the Personal Growth Series in January, we are hosting the event again in April and hoping to do the same in July and October. As a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, GROWTH helps its clients increase their knowledge and ability to repair their credit, create a budget, purchase a home, and save for the future,” James Jones, Housing Manager, for GROWTH, said in a news release.
Communities receive $8.7M from Alliant Energy
MADISON, Wis. — To support customers and communities in Iowa and Wisconsin, Alliant Energy, its foundation and employees achieved a collective impact of $8.7 million and over 64,000 volunteer hours in 2020.
“Helping those in need was more important than ever as our customers faced unprecedented challenges in 2020,” John Larsen, chairman, president, and CEO of Alliant Energy, said in a news release. “Every day, our employees live our value to care for others as they deliver on our purpose to serve customers and build strong communities. And we will continue to support organizations and initiatives that make a difference in our communities in 2021 and beyond.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice and the unprecedented derecho storm, Alliant Energy and its foundation helped meet the ongoing needs of customers and communities. Their ongoing giving programs provided further assistance.
In 2020, over $340,000 was donated to food banks, community action agencies, United Ways and other nonprofit organizations helping customers throughout the pandemic. Thousands of face shields and face masks were produced and provided to health care facilities and schools. Over 40,000 diapers were collected for local families through an employee diaper drive. To aid nonprofits and small businesses, they funded virtual free Business Survival Coaching sessions, led by the Creative Adventure Lab.
To help ensure equal rights for historically under-represented groups, Alliant Energy and its foundation emphasize diversity and inclusion.
The unprecedented derecho storm caused widespread power outages on Aug. 10, and Alliant Energy employees, retirees, board of directors and foundation donated $315,000 to Project ReConnect.
Nearly $900,000 was awarded to over 375 organizations through the Community Grants program. The grants supported local projects in the following focus areas: Hunger and Housing, Workforce Readiness, Environmental Stewardship, and Diversity, Safety and Well-Being.
Nutrition-related giving to fight hunger and provide food for families generated nearly 2 million meals. The Foundation’s annual Drive Out Hunger golf event, held virtually in 2020, raised $385,000 and supplied 1.5 million meals to seven food banks. Through a $100,000 donation, 2,000 holiday food boxes were delivered to vulnerable families in 14 different communities in December.
Over 130 students received scholarships from Alliant Energy, totaling more than $120,000.