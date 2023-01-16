BIZ BYTES: United Way’s free tax preparation program helps Quad-Citizens

United Way Quad Cities is accepting appointments for its volunteer tax preparation services.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs, led by United Way and AARP, help thousands of local individuals and families prepare their income taxes free of charge. The service is provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad-Cities.

“Due to the rising costs of food, housing, medicine and other basic needs, many are facing uncertainty and are struggling,” Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO, said in a news release. “This free tax prep program helps provide hundreds of individuals and families with the boost they need to help strengthen their financial stability and provide some much-needed support in a year marred with inflation.”

Individuals and families who, in the past year, earned up to $60,000 are encouraged to schedule an appointment or learn more by visiting www.unitedwayqc.org/VITA.

Appointments are limited and are expected to fill quickly. Walk-in services are available at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island.

“Last year alone, our IRS-certified volunteers, including students at Augustana, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University, helped provide free basic tax preparation to 2,825 families and individuals through the United Way and AARP programs. With the help from our volunteers and partners, these programs help our neighbors with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers.” Gellerman said.

Locations include the following:

In-Person Tax Filing (appointments required, schedule online at www.unitedwayqc.org/VITA):

• Ascentra Credit Union, 2019 Grant St., Bettendorf

• Friendly House, 1221 N. Myrtle St., Davenport

• Davenport Public Library¬ – Eastern Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport

• WIU – Quad Cities Campus, 3300 River Drive, Moline

• Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline

• Rock Island Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

• Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., Rock Island

Walk-in Tax Filing (during select hours):

• The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island

For more information about VITA, location hours, eligibility requirements and what documents are need for a tax preparation appointment, visit www.unitedwayqc.org/VITA.

The Quad Cities VITA Coalition is led by United Way Quad Cities, in collaboration with AARP of Western Illinois and AARP of Eastern Iowa.