BIZ BYTES: UnityPoint Accountable Care announces $28.2 M in shared savings

WEST DES MOINES — UnityPoint Accountable Care, a subsidiary of UnityPoint Health, has earned $28.2 million in shared savings for calendar year 2020.
This result stems from UAC’s quality and cost performance in the Medicare Next Generation Accountable Care Model (ACO), administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation (CMMI) Center.
UAC is one of the longest-standing ACO model participants in the country with a proven track record for improving quality and reducing costs for patients.
The 2020 results have put UAC in the top five Next Generation ACO Model programs in the category for shared savings dollars. CMMI also rates ACOs on quality. UAC received a quality score of 98.7 out of 100.
To improve quality and reduce or eliminate unnecessary costs in the health care system, UAC developed the UnityPoint Health ambulatory division “Care at Home” service line and the “Intellicenter” which offers home-based care opportunities and expands existing care options for patients under the Next Generation ACO Model.