BIZ BYTES: UnityPoint Clinic-Expressat TBK Bank Sports Complex reopens

UnityPoint Clinic-Express near the TBK Bank Sports Complex reopened March 23 for service seven days a week, 365 days a year. The clinic was temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to resume convenient, walk-in service to northern Bettendorf as well as athletes and families visiting the TBK Bank Sports Complex,” said Tricia Fisher, director of operations for UnityPoint Clinic, Quad Cities Region.

The clinic, located at 5185 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

