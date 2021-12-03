 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTES: UScellular donates to local organizations
BIZ BYTES: UScellular donates to local organizations

ASM Mike Richards, LMM Jenae Bradley Unload Trailer

UScellular Local Marketing Manager Jenae Bradley, left, and Area Sales Manager Mike Richards unload housing supplies and personal care items Thursday morning, Dec. 2, as part of a Locally Grown Joy donation to Humility Homes & Services in Davenport.

 CONTRIBUTED

To celebrate the holiday season, UScellular has donated items to Humility Homes & Services in Davenport, the East Moline Police Department and Brantley Francis Foundation in Geneseo.

UScellular worked with its local team to learn about the needs of the community, then reached out to each organization to obtain its ideal wish list. Traveling in a holiday-themed truck, the company delivered:

  •  $5,000 in housing supplies, personal care items and gift cards to Humility Homes & Services that will help families at the shelter.
  •  A $500 gift card for kids who participate in East Moline’s “Shop with a Cop” event.
  •  A $500 gift card for Brantley Francis Foundation bags.

These gifts are among more than 70 donations UScellular will make during the holiday season.

