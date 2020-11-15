Biz Bytes: UScellular provides $3K to youth organizations

The rankings were conducted and announced by REAL Trends. The REAL Trends.

“This honor reflects the hard work put in by staff and our agents,” said Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors. “We would also like to thank our customers for giving input to make us better. We may be 158 years old, but this ranking reflects our continued commitment to stay on the cutting edge of technology.”

A family-owned company since 1862, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors has grown to 314 sales associates, 61 employees and 11 offices, selling more than 5,200 homes in eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin. The company has residential sales offices in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, DeWitt, Moline and Muscatine, among other sites.

ComEd offers assistance in Whiteside County

MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County recently received information from ComEd regarding a COVID-19 package to assist customers and communities in need. The purpose of this Comprehensive COVID-19 Package is to help families and communities recover from the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The package features more flexible payment options, financial assistance for past due balances; extends suspension of service disconnections and waiver of late fee charges.