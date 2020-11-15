Biz Bytes: UScellular provides $3K to youth organizations

Five Quad Cities youth organizations have received $3,062.25 combined through UScellular’s Community Connections.
The donations went to:
- Nebraska Gold 309 of Colona — $1,000 for softball tournament entry fees.
- Texas Glory 03 Red of East Moline and Hampton — $1,000 toward softball tournament entry fees and equipment.
- QC Angels 10U Blue of Milan — $547 for new softball uniforms.
- QC Cannons 12U of Milan — $264.25 toward baseball expenses.
- Davenport Central High School Marching Band — $251 for 2022 London New Year’s Day Parade trip fundraiser.
For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations can earn up to $1,000 through UScellular’s Community Connections program — all online. Organizers can sign up their group at uscellular.com/communityconnections to earn sponsorship support. Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include short surveys, watching videos and/or following UScellular on its social channels.
“Six years ago, we decided that in addition to sponsoring college and professional sports teams across the country, we wanted to support youth programs that provide kids with fun and meaningful experiences every day,” said Mike Adams, UScellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska. “We know there are several groups in need of financial support and by investing in them, we can help ensure that all kids get a fair shot to achieve their goals. It’s great to see our fellow community members rally around these groups to help them have a positive impact in the Quad Cities.”
Since launching the program in 2015, UScellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.
CertaSite names White as Quad Cities GM
INDIANAPOLIS — CertaSite, a newly-launched commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced last week that Eric White had been named general manager for its operations in the Quad Cities.
CertaSite provides the customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance across the country.
CertaSite entered the Quad Cities in 2019 with the acquisition of Company One Suppression in Fulton and Bettendorf. Company One assumed the CertaSite name and brand in the acquisition.
White joined Company One in 2014. He served in a number of roles, ranging from technician, to sales and most recently, operations manager. He played a key role in leading the office during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
As general manager, White will lead the CertaSite team from its Fulton office.
“We’re modernizing our industry at CertaSite by building an entirely new platform that results in better data for our customers, allowing them to plan and manage their resources in a way that makes sense for them,” White said. “We also are making the customer experience better for the people we protect because of the wide variety of services we provide. Whatever our customers need in terms of life safety, we can effectively manage it for them.”
Crash Champions acquires Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc.
CHICAGO — Crash Champions, LLC, one of the nation’s largest independent collision repair MSOs, announced last week the acquisition of Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc. in Davenport, its first entity in Iowa.
This acquisition follows eight other acquisitions in 2020, and Crash Champions’ footprint now includes 50 locations across six states (Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin and California).
“We’re thrilled to expand our reach into the dynamic Iowa market through a strong partner that shares our dedication to customer service and operational excellence,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said.
Lowe's donates masks, sanitizer bottles
Lowe’s donated 2000 N95 Masks and 150 sanitizer bottles Saturday to local businesses in the Quad-Cities.
The distributions were made at D'Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar, 5185 18th Street, Bettendorf, and Western Illinois University, Quad Cities Campus, Moline.
RuhlHomes.com ranks No. 4 in nation
For the second year in a row, RuhlHomes.com has been ranked No. 4 in the nation for best overall website. It also earned the fourth spot for best community and property detail pages and fifth spot for overall design.
The rankings were conducted and announced by REAL Trends. The REAL Trends.
“This honor reflects the hard work put in by staff and our agents,” said Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors. “We would also like to thank our customers for giving input to make us better. We may be 158 years old, but this ranking reflects our continued commitment to stay on the cutting edge of technology.”
A family-owned company since 1862, Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors has grown to 314 sales associates, 61 employees and 11 offices, selling more than 5,200 homes in eastern Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin. The company has residential sales offices in Bettendorf, Clinton, Davenport, DeWitt, Moline and Muscatine, among other sites.
ComEd offers assistance in Whiteside County
MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County recently received information from ComEd regarding a COVID-19 package to assist customers and communities in need. The purpose of this Comprehensive COVID-19 Package is to help families and communities recover from the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The package features more flexible payment options, financial assistance for past due balances; extends suspension of service disconnections and waiver of late fee charges.
Jim Duffy, Whiteside County Board chair, said: “These are very challenging times, and every County department and employee is dedicated to helping our residents and businesses as much as possible. We look internally and externally to find programs and assistance, and this is one of the external programs we can alert Whiteside County residents to. This is not a county program but a program from one of our partners, and we want to get the information out to those in the County who need additional help, and who can take advantage of it.”
ComEd also announced Helping Hand, a new financial assistance program that — for a limited time — provides an additional one-time grant of up to $300 to help low-income residential customers and those who express financial hardship reduce past-due balances. We hope you will help us inform our customers of this opportunity to obtain help with their electric utility bill.
Customers who are challenged in paying their outstanding balances and electric bills should contact ComEd's customer care team as soon as possible at 800-334-7661, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday to take advantage of new and existing assistance options. More information is also available at ComEd.com/CARE.
