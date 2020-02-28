BIZ BYTES: Village, Chamber of Milan to host career fair March 20

The Village of Milan and the Milan Chamber of Commerce will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 20 at Camden Centre, 2701 E. First St.
A flyer for the event asks those planning to attend to bring a resume, smile and friendly personality. Nineteen companies will be present, including Jumers Casino and Hotel, Elliott Aviation, Hy-Vee, MidAmerican Energy Co., and Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters, among others.
U.S. Bank names new Quad-Cities market president
DJ Glasgow was recently announced as the new market president of U.S. Bank’s Quad-Cities market.
He began with the bank in May 2012 in Des Moines and worked up to be a branch manager in Cedar Rapids before becoming a district manager for the Quad Cities/River Valley area in December 2017.
“At U.S. Bank, we are committed to empowering potential, and it is a privilege to get to do that in an area my family and I have been proud to call home these last few years,” Glasgow said in a news release.
First Midwest Bank declares quarterly dividend
First Midwest Bancorp Inc., the parent company of First Midwest Bank, announced Feb. 27 that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share.
That is payable on April 7 to common stockholders of record on March 27 and makes the 149th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception, a news release said.
Rock Island’s Spellbound reopening March 7
Spellbound New Age & Gift Shop will have its grand reopening at its new Rock Island home, 217 17th St. in the District, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
A news release said activities are planned for the entire day, with instructors planned to be present to field questions on a range of topics, from ghost investigating, crystals and African spiritual masks.
There will be a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. March 7 and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms is slated to be present.
Spellbound opened in August 2015 within the Shoppes on 2nd mini-mall and relocated after experiencing growth.
“It was time to move into our own place, a bigger place, where we can do even more for our customers,” owner Sarah Jacoby said in a news release.
Casey’s raises over $1 million for veterans nonprofit
Casey’s General Stores recently presented a check for $1,069,654.16 to Hope For The Warriors.
According to a news release, that was done as Casey’s selected the national nonprofit, which assists veterans, service members and military families, to support in a customer round-up 15-day window in November. Customers at Casey’s stores participated, including Illinois and Iowa locations.
“Thanks to the continued support of Casey’s, its team members and guests and campaigns like this, we’re honored to have the ability to serve the military community living and serving among us and its ever-changing needs,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors, in the news release.
Casey’s has raised nearly $6 million for the nonprofit since it began to support it eight years ago.
Ascentra Foundation gives to Big Brother Big Sisters
Ascentra Credit Union Foundation recently awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley a $30,000 grant for recruitment efforts.
That will be distributed in three $10,000 increments over the next three years, a news release said.
The funding is to assist BBBS to focus “the needs of the community, its impact on those needs and the demands of the program,” the news release said.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters has a list of 200 children/families waiting for a match in the program.
“Ascentra is helping our community come together to ensure that children are happy, vibrant and have the tools to be academically, socially, and economically successful,” said Jay Justin, president and CEO of BBBS of the Mississippi Valley, in the news release.