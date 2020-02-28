BIZ BYTES: Village, Chamber of Milan to host career fair March 20

“Thanks to the continued support of Casey’s, its team members and guests and campaigns like this, we’re honored to have the ability to serve the military community living and serving among us and its ever-changing needs,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors, in the news release.

Casey’s has raised nearly $6 million for the nonprofit since it began to support it eight years ago.

Ascentra Foundation gives to Big Brother Big Sisters

Ascentra Credit Union Foundation recently awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley a $30,000 grant for recruitment efforts.

That will be distributed in three $10,000 increments over the next three years, a news release said.

The funding is to assist BBBS to focus “the needs of the community, its impact on those needs and the demands of the program,” the news release said.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters has a list of 200 children/families waiting for a match in the program.

“Ascentra is helping our community come together to ensure that children are happy, vibrant and have the tools to be academically, socially, and economically successful,” said Jay Justin, president and CEO of BBBS of the Mississippi Valley, in the news release.

