Visit Quad Cities was honored by Sports ETA as Event Partnership of the Year, population under 500,000 category, for the Professional Disc Golf Association’s Tim Selinske U.S. Masters Championship event. Visit Quad Cities was one of 10 awardees honored among the 600 Sports ETA member organizations.

The award selection committee commented on the nomination: “For this event, Visit Quad Cities partnered with a local disc golf supply business that handled the unique sports logistics, which included recruiting volunteers and giving up space in their personal cars and homes to make the event happen. Visit Quad Cities also provided an event experience, including food truck offerings that catered to multiple dietary restrictions, American Sign Language interpreters, and partnerships with the local parks department and waste commission to provide adequate water and recycling needs for participants. It was a true partnership all the way around.”

The award was accepted by Joan Kranovich, Visit Quad Cities, at the annual Sports ETA Symposium held this week in Kansas City, Missouri.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and team, we are thrilled to be recognized by our industry colleagues at Sports ETA,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “This is the first time in our organization’s history we have been honored by Sports ETA, which is the sports events and tourism industry leader.”

Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board to represent Iowa at National Job Quality Academy

The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board was one of 16 teams across the nation selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Quality Academy in Washington, DC. The program is designed and operated with Jobs for the Future (JFF) and other national partners.

The team will be represented by the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board as the lead and core partners from Iowa Workforce Development, Iowa Federation of Labor: AFL-CIO, Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board, and Grow Clinton. The Job Quality Academy presents a unique collaboration to help the workforce system focus on enhancing good jobs and opportunities for workers.

The Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board is a non-profit organization overseeing the workforce services in the eight counties of Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Henry, Louisa, Des Moines and Lee in Iowa.

For additional information on the Job Quality Academy visit: https://www.jff.org/job-quality-academy/ or contact Miranda Swafford at director@mississippivalleyworkforce.org or 319-759-8980.

You can learn more about the Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board by visiting https://www.mississippivalleyworkforce.org/

Per Mar Security #15 on 2023 SDM Top 100 List

Per Mar Security Services, a leading provider of total security solutions for residential and commercial clients based in Davenport is ranked 15th on the 2023 SDM Top 100 List.

The 2023 SDM Top 100 ranks the top 100 U.S. companies that provide electronic security systems and services to both residential and commercial customers by their recurring monthly revenue (RMR) as of December 31, 2022. The report also includes several rankings based on other criteria including total annual gross revenue, residential subscribers and non-residential sales revenue. Per Mar ranked 14th in terms of total annual gross revenue, 14th in residential subscribers, and 7th in non-residential sales revenue.

“We are thrilled to again be recognized as one of the SDM Top 100, and climbing to 15th is a real honor,” said Chris Edwards, president of Per Mar’s Electronic Security Division. “This achievement reflects the hard work and commitment of our team and their relentless pursuit of providing the highest level of security services.”

Per Mar has been ranked on the SDM Top 100 every year since the list’s inception in 1991. Since that time, the company has been an industry leader in providing the latest residential and commercial security solutions to its customers including AI and cloud-based security cameras, Intelligent Video Monitoring, integrated access control, security systems, and more.

Richard Gallens New Principal at Studio 483 Architects

Studio 483 Architects is proud to welcome Richard Gallens, AIA, as a new principal with the Quad Cities-based firm.

“Richard has been a vital professional for the Studio 483 team,” said Partner Jeffrey Dismer. “His expertise in computer technology and visualization have been integral in the creation of many successful building projects and in the growth of Studio 483.”

Gallens has more than 18 years of experience since receiving his bachelor’s degree in architectural studies from Southern Illinois University. He is licensed in multiple states, is a LEED Accredited Professional, and is NCARB certified. He joined Studio 483 in 2006. His project experience includes work in the commercial, industrial, education, civic, and healthcare markets.

“It’s an honor to be invited to be a part of Studio 483 leadership,” said Gallens. “We are all looking forward to exciting new opportunities and possibilities for Studio 483.”

Studio 483 has offices in Rock Island and Davenport and has 40 years of expertise providing architectural design and services in a variety of markets in both the public and private sectors. For more information, visit studio483.com.

