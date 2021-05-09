Biz Bytes: Visit Quad Cities launches texting platform

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization, announced Tuesday during National Travel & Tourism Week the launch of a new texting platform.

Partnering with TapOnIt, Visit Quad Cities continues to expand its digital platform experience to build our brand, share the regional destination’s story, and serve as a community resource.

Individuals can go to www.textvisitqc.com to join QC Insiders and receive the latest information about QC events, activities, discounts and more from Visit Quad Cities. People who join the QC Insiders in the first 30 days will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Quad Cities getaway including an overnight at The Axis Hotel, attraction passes and restaurant gift cards.

“Visit Quad Cities will continue to invest in emerging technologies that create value for our customers and the visitor economy,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The TapOnIt team is developing new and exciting opportunities for consumer and brand engagement, and their platform will further add to our marketing and promotional portfolio. We look forward to working with their team as we focus on increasing local brand champions in our regional destination.”