The national small business movement Independent We Stand announced K&K Hardware in Bettendorf is in the running for its annual "Indie Award."
Local residents can vote until Dec. 16 for K&K Hardware and the other quarter-finalists to win the eighth annual Small Business of the Year award.
"This year’s quarter-finalists represent the nation's favorite independent businesses who go above and beyond to support their local economies," Bill Brunelle, co-founder of Independent We Stand, said in a release. "This award is our way of honoring the hard work they do every day to contribute to their communities."
This year's winner will receive prizes that have a combined value of more than $25,000, including a branding and advertising makeover from The Meridian Group, a $1,000 equipment certificate, a plaque and social media recognition. All quarter-finalists receive an Independent We Stand premium membership for life, according to the release.
Voting is now underway at IndieBizAward.com. Individuals may visit the website to vote up to three times each day from the same IP address, according to the release.
Independent We Stand will announce the winner Dec. 19.
Registration open for Professional Development Program
The St. Ambrose University Professional Development Center is now registering supervisors, managers and future workplace leaders for its spring development program.
Leadership for the Quad-Cities is a program designed for people who want to build their knowledge, experience and ability to successfully lead in a dynamic business climate, according to a news release. The program begins Jan. 8, 2019.
Participants will meet once a month for six months, to learn the difference between leading and managing. Other topics include: identifying when a cultural or adaptive change is needed in an organization, how to manage conflict, plus how to create a positive workplace culture.
The program will be taught by St. Ambrose instructors with experience in teaching organizational leadership, according to the release. It is modeled after the St. Ambrose University College of Business Master of Organizational Leadership degree program.
Current and future business leaders can register at sau.edu/professional-development, or call Cheryl Riley-Hayles at 563-333-5745.
Trinity offering new device for cardiovascular patients
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Bettendorf is the first hospital in the region to offer a new device for cardiovascular patients, according to a news release.
The hospital began using Eluvia Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent, a device recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the release, it is designed to restore blood flow in the peripheral arteries above the knee in patients suffering from peripheral artery disease, or PAD.
Hospital officials said in the release a doctor implanted the first Eluvia Drug-Eluting Stent in a patient at the Bettendorf hospital on Oct. 24.
"It is exciting to be able to offer our patients in the Quad-Cities the Eluvia Stent. Recently presented data indicates that it is currently the best stent available for treating arteries of the lower legs," Dr. Nicolas Shammas said.
PAD affects around 8.5 million Americans over the age of 40, according to the American Heart Association.
—Sarah Ritter