BIZ BYTES: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux looking for Midwest locations

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has aggressive growth plans and is looking to introduce its Louisiana cuisine to cities across Iowa, Nebraska and beyond.
The award-winning restaurant recently announced the hiring of Director of Real Estate John Gordon, who plans to target major development in markets such Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City and Waterloo, Iowa; as well as Lincoln, Grand Island and Omaha, Nebraska.
Walk-On’s seeks real estate spaces in the 7,000- to 8,500-square-foot range and include excellent signage, outdoor dining patios and a minimum of 120 parking spots.
