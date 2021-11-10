 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIZ BYTES: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux looking for Midwest locations
0 Comments
topical alert

BIZ BYTES: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux looking for Midwest locations

  • 0

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has aggressive growth plans and is looking to introduce its Louisiana cuisine to cities across Iowa, Nebraska and beyond.

The award-winning restaurant recently announced the hiring of Director of Real Estate John Gordon, who plans to target major development in markets such Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Sioux City and Waterloo, Iowa; as well as Lincoln, Grand Island and Omaha, Nebraska. 

Walk-On’s seeks real estate spaces in the 7,000- to 8,500-square-foot range and include excellent signage, outdoor dining patios and a minimum of 120 parking spots.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rivian CEO on Bloomberg: 'An exciting day'

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News