Walmart announced this month it has donated more than $17.8 million to non-profit organizations throughout Iowa over the past year.
The cash and in-kind contributions were donated to support hunger relief, healthy eating, workforce development and disaster preparedness, according to a news release.
In Iowa, Walmart donated more than 9.8 million pounds of food to local food banks and hunger relief organizations during its fiscal year. That's the equivalent of more than 8.2 million meals, according to the release.
In addition, Walmart employees are compensated for performing volunteer service to qualified non-profit organizations, according to the release. In Iowa, Walmart associates performed more than 11,300 hours of volunteer service.
"We are proud to support local organizations in Iowa that are dedicated to helping residents throughout our state live better," said Kyla Luckie, Walmart regional general manager, in the release. "The commitment shown by these organizations is extremely admirable, and we look forward to their continued good work throughout our communities."
WQUD-FM ships care packages to the troops
WQUD-FM 107.7 Vintage Radio has shipped 370 care packages overseas to U.S. troops, as part of its third annual "Stuff for the Troops" drive.
The care packages, which weighed 2,590 pounds, were sent to troops serving in all branches of the military, according to a news release. The radio station raised more than $10,000 in monetary and item donations, exceeding this year's goal of sending 2,000 pounds of goods overseas.
"These are mostly items the troops have a hard time obtaining but provide them with a basic level of comfort in the field: deodorant, beef jerky, snacks of all kinds, magazines, cotton socks, mouse traps, along with Christmas cards and letters of thanks and encouragement from listeners and elementary school kids," General Manager Aaron Dail said in the release. "This a way for the community to tell the troops we are thinking of them as they sacrifice their time away from home on Christmas defending our freedom."
Per Mar Security receives community service award
Per Mar Security Services, based in Davenport, received the 2018 Honeywell Community Service Award.
The award recognizes authorized Honeywell dealers who are committed to community service and supporting local communities, according to a news release. Per Mar received the award for efforts in supporting the non-profit Hand-in-Hand.
The organization is focused on expanding the capabilities, confidence and quality of life for children and young adults. Per Mar is the sponsor of Hand-in-Hand's largest fundraiser and has been a longtime supporter of the organization, according to the release.
—Sarah Ritter