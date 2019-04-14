Walmart plans to spend around $87.5 million to improve and add new technologies in stores across Illinois, including several in the Quad-Cities region.
Some Illinois stores, including in Moline, Silvis, Sterling and Galesburg, will be remodeled and suited with Walmart's latest technologies this year, according to a news release.
"We’re committed to giving our customers the best experience both in store and online, and that starts with making it easy to shop how and when you want," Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager Dale Murphy said in the release. "We’re really excited to expand these popular innovations in communities across Illinois."
Walmart officials said they plan to remodel the store in Sterling. The company also is adding Walmart Pickup Towers in that store, plus those in Galesburg and Moline. The 16-foot towers are high-tech vending machines, which fulfill a customer's online order in less than one minute once they arrive at a store, according to the release.
Once the order is ready, customers may walk up to the Pickup Tower, scan the barcode sent to their smartphone and retrieve the order.
Walmart stores in Moline, Silvis, Sterling and Galesburg also will receive automated floor scrubbers, which use assisted autonomy technology to clean and scrub concrete floors.
And the four stores will receive Fast Unloaders, a new system in Walmart backrooms that scans and sorts items that come off of trucks, based on priority and department. The goal is for associates to spend less time unloading products in the backroom and more time on the sales floor, according to the release.
The investments across Illinois are a portion of Walmart's total capital expenditure guidance of around $11 billion for Fiscal Year 2020.
Davenport Jersey Mike's raises $35,705 for JA
Jersey Mike's owners in Davenport raised $35,705 for Junior Achievement of the Heartland, during the company's annual Month of Giving.
Across the country, franchise owners raised more than $7.3 million for local charities during the 9th annual Month of Giving. That is about $1 million more than the donations raised during last year's campaign, according to a news release.
The campaign culminated on March 27, the Day of Giving, when 1,500 Jersey Mike's restaurants donated 100 percent of sales to more than 200 different charities across the country. In Davenport, donations were given to Junior Achievement, an organization aimed at helping students reach economic success.
Two Men and A Truck raising money for Winnie's Place
With Mother's Day approaching, Two Men and A Truck in Davenport is collecting donations for Winnie's Place Shelter.
The shelter works with abused and homeless mothers in need. The local collection is a part of the company's nationwide effort to support several charities.
Last year was the program's most successful, according to a news release, with more than 365,000 items collected for hundreds of shelters across the country. This year, the company is seeking to collect more than 400,000 items for moms in need across the country.
In Davenport, the business aims to collect more than 600 items for Winnie's Place.
—Sarah Ritter