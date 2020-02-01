BIZ BYTES: WaterPark Car Washes get new name after sale

WaterPark Car Wash, with locations in Moline and Davenport, will undergo a transition to Pro-Clean Car Wash & Detailing after a corporate purchase.
The transition is expected to occur over the coming months with remodeling to be completed by mid-March, according to a news release.
The businesses will continue to operate during remodeling. Pro-Clean will honor WaterPark gift certificates.
WaterPark was founded in 1996 by Wayne Guinee, David Ostrom, Tom Bracke and Tim Richmiller.
“We would like to thank our many wonderful customers and employees who contributed to WaterPark’s success over the last 24 years. These relationships allowed us to make many significant charitable contributions to the community,” Guinee, Ostrom and Bracke said in the news release.
Winsupply opens Eldridge location
Winsupply Inc. has opened Quad Cities Winwater, serving waterworks and utilities contractors in the Quad-Cities region, in Eldridge.
According to a news release, Christopher Burgmeier is the president of the Eldridge location, most recently having worked in sales at Lincoln Winwater in Nebraska and also previously in Dubuque.
“I’ve learned many things during my 17 years in the waterworks industry,” Burgmeier said in a news release. “One of the most important things is the customer is the boss. I want to develop a partnership with our customers and help them grow their business and be successful.”
Winsupply Inc., based in Dayton, Ohio, is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment. It is a privately held company with more than 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states.
Small business start-up workshops this spring
Western Illinois University at Quad-Cities is hosting a monthly seminar on starting a small business in the coming months.
According to a news release, the Illinois Sustainable Business Development Center is hosting the free starting a business in Illinois and grant accountability and transparency act workshops this semester. They will be held in Building C, Room 1418, on the WIU’s Quad-Cities Complex site, 3300 River Drive in Moline.
The events, each running 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., are slated for Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, May 13 and June 10.
Some of the topics in the workshop for starting a business include choosing a business name, selecting a type of business ownership and paying taxes, such as sales tax and payroll, among other items.
Kwik Star annual gold card campaign starts
Local Kwik Stars have begun their annual gold rush campaign.
The top 10 users, or those who most often visit the stories in 2020, will earn limited edition gold Kwik Rewards cards. Those who have already swiped their rewards card during a 2020 store visit are already entered to win.
In addition to the gold card, customers can receive “surprise perks” such as free fuel for a year, according to a news release.
Illinois Walmart workers can get gym discount
Walmart workers in Illinois can get a gym membership for $9 a paycheck through a new health benefit through the major retailer. It is available for full-time, part-time and temporary workers.
According to a news release, workers in Illinois locations of the retailer can take advantage of the new offering thanks to a partnership between Walmart and Trinity Health. Participating gyms in the Quad-Cities include Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness, among other locations.
"The goal is simply to remove barriers to fitness and provide a path to wellness," a news release said.