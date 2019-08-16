The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University will host several "Starting a Business in Illinois" workshops this fall. The one-day sessions will be held at WIU's Quad Cities Complex, 3300 River Dr., Moline, Building C, Room 1418, on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m.
Topics covered will include choosing a business name, licenses and permits, paying taxes and basic record keeping. The workshops are not suggested for people who already own their own business.
To sign up, visit ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/signup or call 309-762-3999, ext. 62243.
Rudy's Tacos raises funds for cancer support group
Rudy's Tacos is raising money to offset the cost of prostate screenings and to help Quad-City families going through prostate cancer treatment. Donations will go to Us Too Greater Quad Cities, a local prostate cancer support group.
Money can be donated upon visiting Rudy's locations. When you donate, you'll receive coupons for your next visit. The restaurant's founder, Rudy Quijas, died at 55 from prostate cancer, so the cause is especially important to Rudy's Tacos.
Women in labor round-table discussion
Three Iowa state representatives will host a round-table discussion Sept. 28 in Davenport on labor issues faced by women in the workforce.
Iowa State Representatives Phyllis Thede, Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon at the UFCW Local 431 building, 2411 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. The goal of the event is to facilitate a discussion so state representatives understand the issues working women face and the differences a union contract can make.
The event is sponsored by the Quad City Federation of Labor and the Iowa Federal of Labor, AFL-CIO.