BIZ BYTES: WIU: a Military Friendly School 12 consecutive years; receives gold status

Because of Western Illinois University's longtime support of veterans and active service personnel, the university has been recognized for 12 years running as a "Military Friendly School" by Viqtory/Military Friendly, achieving "Gold" status for 2022-23. Western ranked No. 2 in the United States for small public universities earning the Gold Top Ten status.

"Western Illinois University has been dedicated to serving our veterans and active duty personnel since our beginning in the 1900s. The continued recognition demonstrates our university's pledge to support our outstanding student-veterans and active armed forces members," WIU President Guiyou Huang said in a news release.

In addition to the Military Friendly designation, WIU was selected as a 2020 "Best for Vets College" by Military Times magazine, ranking 24th out of 134 four-year institutions across the U.S.

For more information about veterans' resources at Western Illinois University, contact Ron Pettigrew at R-Pettigrew@wiu.edu or (309) 298-3505.

