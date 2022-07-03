BIZ BYTES: WIU alumnus from Quad-Cities donates to school

Western Illinois University alumnus and Deere & Company retiree A.J. "Jan" Ryden recently donated $25,000 to WIU to start an endowed scholarship fund. Ryden, a widower, father and grandfather, said he wanted to impact the lives of students who were in need of financial assistance to complete their degrees.

“I have been thinking about donating to Western Illinois University for years now, and I finally decided to act on it,” Ryden said. “I really wanted to give back to the university that gave me so much. My hope is that my contribution helps future WIU students graduate."

Ryden grew up outside Galesburg and attended the University of Illinois for three years. He then moved to Cedar Rapids in 1961 and met his wife of 53 years. After spending three years in California, and having their first son, Ryden and his wife moved to the Quad-Cities in 1966, and he accepted a job offer from John Deere. He worked at John Deere in various positions for 35 years, retiring in 2001. While working full time at Deere, he completed his bachelor's degree at WIU in 1976.

Ryden's son Eric, a real estate agent with the Ryden Team at Quad Cities Iowa Realty, received his Master of Science degree in Education from WIU in 1999.

