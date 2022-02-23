BIZ BYTES: WIU Macomb, QCs Campus College Career Fairs Set

Western Illinois University will host a virtual Quad Cities College Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb 24. The event will be on the Handshake platform.

Also scheduled is the WIU All Major Career and Internship Fairs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 (in-person in Macomb) and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 (virtual on the Handshake platform).

All events are open to current WIU students and alumni, as well as other regional college and university students.

Participants can register in advance on Handshake at wiu.joinhandshake.com and sign up for virtual one-on-one sessions and 30-minute group meetings, and explore the more than 150 organizations that will be in attendance at the events.

Organizations can still register to recruit at the event through their employer account on Handshake.

