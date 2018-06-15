The Quad-Cities chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction has elected its officers for the coming year.
The newly elected board will take office in October, according to a news release. Those elected are Julia Anderson, Civil Constructors, president; Laura Wilhelmi, Ryan & Associates, vice president; Jesika Duarte, McCarthy Improvement, secretary; Amy Simler, Bush Construction, treasurer; and Megan Hudachek of Stetson Building Products and Michelle DeCap with Phoenix Corporation of the Quad-Cities. Gina Jackson, of Builders Sales and Service Company, is past president.
Women in Construction is a self-governing, non-profit association, organized to support women in construction-related fields. It provides opportunities for professional development, education, networking and leadership training.
Access Systems named top solution provider
Access Systems, with an IT services office in Davenport, was named one of the largest technology integrators and solution providers in the country.
The company was named on CRN Magazine's 2018 Solution Provider list. CRN, a computer and technology publication, is a brand of The Channel Company.
Access Systems was founded in Urbandale in 1986 and has offices across the Midwest.
LyondellBasell's manufacturing site in Clinton awarded
Five of LyondellBasell's manufacturing sites, including one in Clinton, received top safety awards from the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.
LyondellBasell, one of the world's largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, received recognition last month for its safety performance in 2017. The Elite Gold Safety Award, which recognizes facilities with safety performance in the top one percentile, was presented to the Clinton facility.
Other facilities received the Elite Silver Safety Award, meaning the facilities had safety performances in the top five percentile.
— Sarah Ritter