BIZ BYTES: Year-end acquisitions expand IMEG’s DoD work, eastern U.S. presence

Two year-end acquisitions by IMEG Corp have expanded the firm’s Department of Defense work across the country and its service portfolio in Philadelphia. The deals also capped a 12-month period that added eight firms and 17 office locations, growing IMEG to 2,100 team members at 75 locations.

Schmidt Consulting Group, Inc., and Bruce E. Brooks & Associates were the companies acquired.

Schmidt Consulting Group of Pensacola, Fla., has provided mechanical, electrical and structural engineering design and services since 1987 for the Department of Defense across the U.S. and for other market sectors throughout the greater Pensacola and Gulf Coast region.

Bruce E. Brooks & Associates, an MEP firm in Philadelphia, was founded in 1980 and provides sustainable design services on a wide variety of projects in the commercial, cultural, education, historical and housing markets.

“Both firms have built solid reputations for providing high-quality design and are, like the rest of IMEG, community- and client-centric," IMEG President/CEO Paul VanDuyne said in a news release. "They also help us to continue to expand our full-service engineering presence in the eastern part of the country, and Schmidt Consulting Group significantly expands our work with the Department of Defense.”