BIZ BYTES: YMCA partners with TBK Bank Sports Complex for gymnastics space

Starting this month, the YMCA Gymnastics and Cheer Center will operate out of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

According to a news release, the 10,000-square-foot center opens Jan. 5 to provide programming for all levels, from toddlers to nationally competitive teams.

Registration is now open for the new offerings via the YMCA’s website or in-person at the Scott County Y’s branch facilities. The sports complex in Bettendorf will announce further additional YMCA programming at the facility, including soccer in the spring and summer camp, via ongoing announcements.

“As someone with lifelong involvement with the YMCA, I’ve seen first-hand the positive value of their programming on youth, families, and community. It’s exciting to have a program of this quality at our facility,” said Dave Stow, CEO of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, in a news release.

Leaders from the Bettendorf facility and the YMCA worked together to look at options to increase programs and services in the Quad-Cities.