BIZ BYTES: Your CBD Store to hold ribbon-cutting April 22 in Davenport

Your CBD Store will host a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, to celebrate a new location at 3875 Elmore Ave. in Davenport.

