Your Pie pizza, with a location in Davenport, is celebrating 10 years in business with two months of summer promotions.
Your Pie was founded in 2008 and now has 50 stores across the country, according to a news release. The Davenport location, 4520 E. 53rd St., Suite 400, opened last year.
As part of the promotion, Your Pie will display its history on six limited-edition pizza boxes, which will be released throughout the summer. Using the hashtag #expressyourinnerpizza, customers can post a photo of one of the pizza boxes to Instagram or Twitter to win a prize.
Some of the giveaways include: a trip to Florida for a tasting experience, a dine-and-donate event benefiting the winner's favorite charity, a custom outdoor table or a grand prize of $5,000 for a trip to Italy, according to the news release.
Women win scholarships from Royal Neighbors
Three local women studying business have received scholarships from the Royal Neighbors Foundation.
Royal Neighbors awards Build Your Worth Scholarships worth $1,000 each year for women pursuing a career in insurance or finance. In addition, the organization will take nominations beginning Sept. 1 for a $10,000 grant to be awarded to a woman expanding or starting a small business.
This year's winners include: Autumn Hutton, who is studying accounting at Western Illinois University Quad-Cities, Ingrid Schneider, who is pursuing a master's degree in human resources at the University of Mary in Kansas, plus Chanie Yingst, who is majoring in business finance at Augustana College.
Guinness World Record hairstylist coming to the Q-C
Ivan Zoot, also known as the Clipper Guy, who holds three Guinness Book of World Records titles, will hold a training session in the Quad-Cities.
From 7 to 9:30 p.m. on July 25, Zoot, a haircut educator from Chicago, will host a training session at Stoney Creek Inn in Moline. Zoot holds world records for the fastest haircut, most haircuts in an hour and most haircuts in 24 hours.
Sandy Seeley, owner of Queen’s Parlour in Moline, said in a news release attendees will learn about the world of men's haircutting. She said participants will learn real concepts through a lecture and technical demonstration.
Zoot is currently a team leader with John Amico Professional Hair Care in Chicago.
Tickets are $25 and available at Queen's Parlour, 171 19th Ave., Moline.
— Sarah Ritter