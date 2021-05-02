BIZ BYTES:

Heartland Express Chief Executive Officer Mike Gerdin, commented in a news release on the quarterly operating results and ongoing initiatives of the Company: "Our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, showed strength in terms of profit, overall operating efficiency, and our continued ability to build cash on our balance sheet. During the first quarter of 2021, we generated an additional $34 million of cash on hand. The first two months of the quarter delivered strong freight demand but were restricted by significant weather shutdowns in the month of February. Extreme winter weather events affected the Company’s revenues during the month of February while at the same time we continued to pay our drivers during extended weather shut downs to protect their pay while we had them shut down for safety. However, the month of March delivered a strong finish to the end of the first quarter, with significantly better revenue and operating results as compared to the first two months of 2021.”