BIZ BYTES:

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization, announced it was honored with two awards presented on Wednesday during the 2021 Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines. One was awarded for Outstanding Website (Metro) and the other for Outstanding Niche Market Initiative for the Stir Crazy campaign.
According to the Iowa Tourism Office, this year’s awards recognized the amazing work and innovation by Iowa’s outstanding tourism organizations during a year filled with challenges and change.
“On behalf of the Visit Quad Cities Board of Directors, our team, and the many partners we work with to drive our mission and brand forward, we are humbled to receive this recognition,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities, said in a news release. “The Iowa Tourism Office, Iowa Economic Development Authority and our peers and industry colleagues from across the state are important to our organization. We share a common goal to position Iowa for economic growth and create tourism opportunities for the many communities and sectors we represent.
“I would also like to thank TAG and MindFire Communications for their partnership and expertise in the development of our new website platform and the creative direction and execution of the Stir Crazy campaign. Their collaborative approach, teamwork and understanding of our core values continues to benefit Visit Quad Cities, and we are incredibly appreciative of their efforts.”
Visit Quad Cities launched its new website at VisitQuadCities.com almost one year ago on May 4, 2020. Visit Quad Cities' website is one of the primary destination marketing tools used to promote the bi-state region and to provide information and experiences for visitors and Quad Citizens. The new website features a bold new design with artistic touches reflecting the area’s creative energy and Midwestern spirit. Seamless navigation helps consumers learn about the region, and vibrant images and new video content gives a positive first impression of our family of communities.
Visit Quad Cities partnered with TAG, a local design and marketing agency, to build this large website with hundreds of pages from the ground up.
“On behalf of the entire TAG team I would like to say thank you to our client partner Visit Quad Cities for allowing us to serve and join them in designing and development their new website, a collaborative effort based on a VQC vision of an excellent experience for the end user,” Mike Vondran, CEO, TAG, said in the news release. “We are thrilled by this recognition and very appreciative of our client partnership.”
The Outstanding Niche Market Initiative Award honors excellence in a tourism initiative targeted to any niche audience. Visit Quad Cities was recognized for their Stir Crazy campaign it created in summer 2020 as a way to reach meeting planners who had had their professional careers upended by the pandemic.
Visit Quad Cities worked with MindFire Communications, a local full-service advertising agency, on the QC Stir Crazy Challenge project as a way to keep meeting planners connected to the Quad Cities regional destination and engage them with the Visit Quad Cities’ new website.
Bettendorf Health Care opens remodeled West Hall
Bettendorf Health Care Center, which is a part of MGM Healthcare, a Midwest senior care organization that owns and operates 23 facilities in Iowa, Missouri and Oklahoma, is showcasing its newly remodeled West Hall during an open house event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
The renovated West Hall features a number of amenities for residents, including:
• Oversized private and semi-private rooms
• Resident lounge
• Easily accessible nurses’ station
• Cable TV & Wi-Fi
• Large windows and green space views
• Expansive menu and dining options
• Daily activities
The open house will include tours of West Hall, virtual facility tours, grab ‘n go meals and a gift basket drawing. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Iowa 80 truckstop ads EV charging stations
WALCOTT — Iowa 80 Truckstop, the world’s largest truckstop has installed two DC fast ChargePoint EV charging stations. The installation is now up and running and positioned just north of the gas islands on the property. These are universal chargers that can charge any brand of electric vehicle to 80% in 20-30 minutes.
The EV charging stations are self-service and easy to operate. Guests will be able to pull in, plug in and be free to eat and shop while their vehicle charges.
“We have been working on this project for quite some time and are excited to now be able to offer this convenience to our customers,” Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president, said in a news release. “For those traveling across Interstate 80, our charging stations are located in the perfect spot between Chicago and Des Moines.”
Iowa 80 began this project over a year ago by first installing a substation that can provide 760kw of charging power to EV chargers; providing the option to add more charging stations in the future.
“At Iowa 80 Truckstop, we are committed to serving customers to help them on their journey, whether it’s a hot meal, snacks, gifts, gas or an EV charge. They can count on us to keep up with the times and adapt to their needs,” Meier said.
The Family Credit Union celebrates Cinco De Mayo
The Family Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the Quad-Cities and other Iowa communities, recently launched its Cinco de Mayo spring points program to honor and support local Mexican food establishments.
“Our credit union is committed to supporting minority-owned businesses in the communities we serve,” Dave Hulsbrink, CEO of The Family Credit Union, said. “Cinco de Mayo gives us an opportunity to celebrate Mexican heritage while also incentivizing members to support minority-owned businesses and to shop local.”
Now through May 8, the credit union encourages members to visit the following Mexican restaurants to receive extra debit card points:
• All locations- Rudy’s Tacos
• Bettendorf - Los Amigos
• Beardstown - Little Mexico
• Davenport - Los Portales Mexican
• Davenport - Nally’s Kitchen
• Davenport - El Compita Mexican
• Davenport - La Finca Restaurant
• Davenport - Los Primo Mexican
• East Moline & Moline - Adolph’s Mexican Food
• Moline - Habanero’s Mexican Grill
• Muscatine - La Guadalajara
• Muscatine - El Olmito
The Buzz points program allows members to earn points whenever they use their enrolled debit card. They will receive twice the points when shopping local and can redeem points for local, national or charitable rewards. Members are also encouraged to take/share photos when they are at these restaurants and to tag the credit union on social media channels for additional business support. Read more about the program here.
CertaSite welcomes Kitson as human resources director
CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company in Bettendorf, announced the hiring of Joe Kitson as human resources director. He will be based in Indianapolis at the CertaSite headquarters.
Kitson joins CertaSite from E&A Companies, where he served as the human resources director. While in that role, he led all aspects of human resources at both holding and portfolio companies, including strategy, talent management, organizational structuring and cohesive work with the leadership team on a variety of tactics. Before E&A Companies, he served as the human resources manager at Advance Auto Parts, Mister Quik Home Services, and DEFENDERS.
Kitson earned his undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University and his Master of Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Illinois. He also is a certified Human Capital Strategist (HCS), allowing him to focus on integrated talent and performance management.
Mediacom Communications recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company
Mediacom Communications Corporation, based in New York, has been selected as a 2021 U.S. Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.
The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.
Applicants were evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.
Heartland Express issues first-quarter report
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced recently financial results for the three months ended March 31.
Heartland Express Chief Executive Officer Mike Gerdin, commented in a news release on the quarterly operating results and ongoing initiatives of the Company: "Our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, showed strength in terms of profit, overall operating efficiency, and our continued ability to build cash on our balance sheet. During the first quarter of 2021, we generated an additional $34 million of cash on hand. The first two months of the quarter delivered strong freight demand but were restricted by significant weather shutdowns in the month of February. Extreme winter weather events affected the Company’s revenues during the month of February while at the same time we continued to pay our drivers during extended weather shut downs to protect their pay while we had them shut down for safety. However, the month of March delivered a strong finish to the end of the first quarter, with significantly better revenue and operating results as compared to the first two months of 2021.”
Heartland Express ended the first quarter of 2021 with operating revenues of $152.4 million, compared to $166.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Operating revenues for the quarter included fuel surcharge revenues of $16.8 million, compared to $19.5 million in the same period of 2020, a $2.7 million decrease. Operating income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, was $18.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million as compared to the same period of the prior year. Net income was $13.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.7%. Basic earnings per share were $0.17 during the quarter as compared to $0.16 during the same period of 2020. The Company posted an operating ratio of 88.0%, non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio(1) of 86.5%, and a 9.0% net margin (net income as a percentage of operating revenues) in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 89.6%, 88.2%, and 8.0%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.
QCR Holdings named Top 50 bank
QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) was recently named one of the Top 50 Best-Performing Community Banks of 2020 with assets between $3B and $10B by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QCR Holdings, Inc. is one of the only banks in its markets to make the list.
“To be recognized as a top-performing bank in a year when all banks and communities were going through significant challenges is something to be proud of,” QCRH CEO Larry Helling said in a news release. “We built our business on strong relationships, and our performance is a true reflection of that. We’re proud of the way we worked to serve our clients and communities during a time of incredible uncertainty.”
The S&P rankings were based on weighted metrics, including pretax return on tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, net interest margin, operating revenue growth, leverage ratio, and nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due as a percentage of total assets. Click here to learn more about the analysis and access the full list of top performing U.S. community banks and credit unions for 2020.
QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company that includes Quad City Bank & Trust in the Quad Cities.