The region’s first and most experienced robotic joint replacement team will host a public event for area residents to meet the local Mako surgical robot for joint replacement from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Mississippi Valley Surgery Center at 3400 Dexter Court in Davenport.
Board-certified orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Robert Cagle and Dr. John Hoffman of Orthopaedic Specialists will host, and event attendees will learn all about the robotic system for joint replacement from the doctors. Area residents interested in the event or those seeking specialized total joint care are encouraged to call 563-344-9292.
The Meet Mako event will be completely free to attend and open to the public. As certified Mako Robotic-Arm Technology specialists, Cagle and Hoffman will lend their expertise to help the community learn more about the technology and how they use it to help their patients.
Forge Putting Course has ribbon-cutting
The Forge Putting Course hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its grand opening. The Forge is located at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
The Forge Putting Course features four putting surfaces offering 18 holes, suited for golfers and thrill-seekers alike. Beginners, avid golfers, friends and families can all share in the excitement that has been created at The Forge. The wildly undulating real grass putting greens offer the feel of a true golf course that’s coupled with a full-service patio and refreshments.
IMEG Corp. wins National ACEC Grand Conceptor Award
Quad Cities-based IMEG Corp. has won the 2021 Engineering Excellence Grand Conceptor Award, the highest honor in the engineering industry. Presented annually by The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), the Grand Conceptor Award honors the year’s most outstanding engineering achievement in the U.S.
IMEG won the award for its Denver team's design of the 36-acre Denver Water Operations Complex Redevelopment, a $195 million, highly sustainable multiple-building project completed in 2019.
The award was announced June 17 during ACEC’s Virtual EEA Gala, where IMEG received the top honor from among 15 other Grand Award-winning projects from across the U.S.
Wyffels president recognized
Senator Win Stoller presented Wyffels Hybrids President John Wyffels with a congratulatory certificate on Wednesday, June 23, at Wyffels Hybrids Atkinson Production Facility, recognizing 75 years as an independent family-owned business.
Gastroenterology Associates P.C. To join Genesis Health Group
Gastroenterology Associates, P.C., became part of Genesis Health Group, the largest multi-specialty provider group in the region, last Monday.
Genesis Health Group, Gastroenterology Associates provides digestive health care procedures and services, including colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy, endoscopy and open access colonoscopy.
Joining Genesis are physicians Young B. Huh, M.D., and Richard L. Weyman IV, M.D., along with their clinic staff, who will remain at their current location at 2222 53rd Ave. (563-421-8900), Bettendorf. Teaming up with them at that location beginning are Samyuktha Ramavaram, M.D., who is moving from her GHG Woodlands clinic, where she has been seeing patients since 2019. A fourth gastroenterologist, Ryan Perumpail, M.D., will join the practice this month, uniting all Genesis gastroenterologists in one location.
The physician practice and Center for Digestive Health outpatient endoscopy procedure center will continue to jointly occupy the building.
The physicians are board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, having completed additional training following medical school. The physicians are trained to interpret and treat conditions they identify, including colon cancers; esophageal issues like cancer and chronic heartburn; gastrointestinal bleeding; and, inflammatory bowel diseases.
Remote-learning financial literacy program started
Students are getting a free education in how to manage their money. Family Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available.
"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life," Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said. "But because Family Savings Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Family Savings Credit Union realizes that and they're doing something about it."