Joining Genesis are physicians Young B. Huh, M.D., and Richard L. Weyman IV, M.D., along with their clinic staff, who will remain at their current location at 2222 53rd Ave. (563-421-8900), Bettendorf. Teaming up with them at that location beginning are Samyuktha Ramavaram, M.D., who is moving from her GHG Woodlands clinic, where she has been seeing patients since 2019. A fourth gastroenterologist, Ryan Perumpail, M.D., will join the practice this month, uniting all Genesis gastroenterologists in one location.

The physician practice and Center for Digestive Health outpatient endoscopy procedure center will continue to jointly occupy the building.

The physicians are board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, having completed additional training following medical school. The physicians are trained to interpret and treat conditions they identify, including colon cancers; esophageal issues like cancer and chronic heartburn; gastrointestinal bleeding; and, inflammatory bowel diseases.

Remote-learning financial literacy program started

Students are getting a free education in how to manage their money. Family Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available.