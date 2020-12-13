WEST DES MOINES, — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that it would offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. The first 18 locations began testing Thursday, with the additional 28 locations scheduled to begin testing over the next two weeks. Patients will receive same-day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.

Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

Individuals who are symptomatic

Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the past 14 days

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the past 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.