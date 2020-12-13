WEST DES MOINES, — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that it would offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. The first 18 locations began testing Thursday, with the additional 28 locations scheduled to begin testing over the next two weeks. Patients will receive same-day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.
Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing site. Patients must register ahead of time through www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.
Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:
- Individuals who are symptomatic
- Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the past 14 days
Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the past 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.
Three Hy-Vee locations in the Quad-City area will begin testing Monday, Dec. 14: 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport; 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, Iowa; and 201 W. 10th Ave. Milan, Ill. Three more will begin testing Monday, Dec. 21: 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, Iowa; 3860 Elmore Ave. (Gordman's parking lot), Davenport; and 4128 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.
To register for an appointment and to receive a test voucher, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option. Patients must provide the requested information to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time. Testing areas will be located outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations for patients to drive up to without leaving their vehicle. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes. During the testing process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email. Patients should receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours.
The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) that it offers outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in 3-5 business days.
Cobham awarded Naval contract
Cobham Mission Systems, the U.S.-based world leader in providing military oxygen life support systems for tactical aircraft, announced it had been awarded a new contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for its GGU-12 oxygen concentrator and CRU-99 oxygen monitor to equip the new production deliveries for the F/A-18 aircraft.
“In support of the Navy, and as a provider dedicated to protecting the warfighter, Cobham appreciates this continued show of confidence in the performance of our oxygen life support equipment,” Jason Apelquist, SVP business development and strategy, Cobham Mission Systems, said in a news release. “For over four decades, we have been a recognized leader in providing safe, quality and highly reliable oxygen concentrators for the Navy, including third-party confirmation that our systems meet today’s strictest performance requirements to safely and reliably serve the warfighter and the F/A-18 fleet.”
Library to hold job search program
The Davenport Library is offering a program to help find new job opportunities using Google Search, and one to learn how to organize and enhance your job search experience using G Suite tools. The program is meant to assist transitioning service members, military spouses and veterans as they build civilian careers and businesses, but certain parts may apply to civilians as well.
This program will be presented virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, using GoToMeeting (https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/326236901). No registration is required. You can also dial in using your phone: 1-571-317-3122 Access Code: 326-236-901
Jersey Mike's Subs makes $300K challenge grant
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America announced Monday that Jersey Mike’s Subs, a sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, has made a $300,000 challenge grant to support the mission to REMEMBER, HONOR, TEACH.
Through this donation, Jersey Mike’s will help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam veteran’s wreath on every headstone at Arlington National Cemetery. Through Monday, Dec. 14, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.
“Experiencing the placement of a wreath, and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful,” Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, said in a news release. “The thought of a headstone being left bare is unimaginable and it something we want to help make sure doesn’t happen.”
Walmart announces bonuses for Iowans
DES MOINES — Walmart has announced an additional $700 million in cash bonuses to its U.S.-based associates, bringing its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its U.S.-based associates to more than $2.8 billion.
The company’s latest bonus announcement includes $3.1 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Iowa associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks following strong third quarter business performance and an estimated $4.3 million in special cash bonuses to be paid to Iowa associates on Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.
Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24. It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.
Tyson Foods No. 9 on responsible companies list
SPRINGDALE, Ark. – December 7, 2020 – Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies, has moved up in the ranks of Newsweek’s annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The company is No. 29 in the 2021 list compared with No. 158 in 2020 and is No. 4 in the Consumer Goods category versus No. 19 last year.
“We’re proud to be recognized for our efforts to protect our team members, support our communities and sustain the planet,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent food company in the world, and we will continue to strengthen our position as a global protein authority.”
America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. The detailed analysis covered three areas of corporate social responsibility, including environmental, social and corporate governance. The list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.
Tyson has plants across the company, including one in Columbus Junction, Iowa, and one in Joslin, Ill.
New Tyson position focuses on health
SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced Thursday the appointment of Dr. Claudia Coplein to the newly-created role of Chief Medical Officer. Coplein is a physician executive who brings more than 20 years of health care experience to the company after holding leadership roles in the insurance, global manufacturing, health care and technology fields. Her immediate focus will be assisting the company’s efforts to protect team members during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also working to expand and promote a culture of health, safety and wellness at Tyson.
