BIZ BYTES:

Delta Dental adds small-businesses plans
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Delta Dental of Illinois is launching a new suite of dental benefit solutions for businesses with two to 150 employees. The new plans — Base, Ascent and Pinnacle — include features and options not commonly available to smaller businesses.
With the launch of these plans, Delta Dental of Illinois is eliminating waiting periods for all small groups.
New features for the small group dental plans include more options for annual maximums, occlusal (night) guard coverage, adult orthodontics and additional ortho lifetime maximums. Small businesses can add a dental HMO, Affordable Care Act-certified or low-plan option to their dental plan. They can also choose to offer employees vision coverage through DeltaVision®.
The new plans aim to provide the most comprehensive and flexible coverage for small businesses.
“Delta Dental of Illinois is thrilled to be able to adjust our offerings to provide the most competitive products and benefits,” said Karyn Glogowski, vice president, sales and business development for Delta Dental of Illinois. “With these updates, we can better meet the dental and vision needs of small groups. We are confident they will be satisfied with the latest features.”
Employers and their broker partners can learn more about these plans at deltadentalil.com/small-group, and brokers can get a quote online at deltadentalil.com/get-quote.
Happy Joe’s Celebrates 48th anniversary
Happy Joe’s, known for pizza, ice cream and parties, opened its first restaurant in the Village of East Davenport 48 years ago.
Tom Sacco, the company's new CEO, president, and "Chief Happiness Officer" plans to continue the legacy of Happy Joe and looks forward to growing again with an expansion plan that spreads across the U.S.
"Thank you to all of our loyal guests, committed franchisees, amazing team members, and vendor partners. We could not have done it without you," a news release stated.
Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior returns
BETTENDORF -- Home Instead will collect gifts for area seniors with both online shopping through Amazon and at trees in local businesses and retailers. Extra precautions will be taken so gifts can be safely collected and delivered to seniors in need.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” Ada Christopher, owner of the Quad Cities Home Instead offices. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”
To help: Choose an ornament with a senior's first name and gift suggestions at Home Instead office through Dec. 7, at 1977 Spruce Hills Drive Bettendorf. Bring gifts unwrapped with the ornament attached to the store.
Enter your zip code at BeASantatoaSenior.com to view wish lists for local seniors, which are available on Amazon Business through Dec. 7.
TED Systems joins Midwest Alarm Services
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Midwest Alarm Services announced it will be joined by TED Systems LLC.
Founded in 1999, TED Systems provides fire detection and security solutions for the Kansas City area in the commercial, industrial and healthcare markets.
“TED Systems shares the same culture of excellence, teamwork and professionalism as Midwest Alarm Services, and has specialized in card access, video surveillance, sound and fire in the Kansas City market for the past 20 years," said Doug Richard, president of Midwest Alarm Services.
All TED Systems employees have joined the Midwest Alarm Services team and will continue to operate out of the Lenexa, Kansas, office.
Herb Farnsworth, owner and co-founder of TED Systems, said, “Customers will enjoy added products and services. The completion of the acquisition during the pandemic speaks to the commitment of both parties. Each party has expertise in different areas and we share common product brands. This is a great example of a “win-win” relationship for the employees, customers, and business owners.”
