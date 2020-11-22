BIZ BYTES:

Happy Joe’s Celebrates 48th anniversary

Happy Joe’s, known for pizza, ice cream and parties, opened its first restaurant in the Village of East Davenport 48 years ago.

Tom Sacco, the company's new CEO, president, and "Chief Happiness Officer" plans to continue the legacy of Happy Joe and looks forward to growing again with an expansion plan that spreads across the U.S.

"Thank you to all of our loyal guests, committed franchisees, amazing team members, and vendor partners. We could not have done it without you," a news release stated.

Home Instead’s Be a Santa to a Senior returns

BETTENDORF -- Home Instead will collect gifts for area seniors with both online shopping through Amazon and at trees in local businesses and retailers. Extra precautions will be taken so gifts can be safely collected and delivered to seniors in need.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” Ada Christopher, owner of the Quad Cities Home Instead offices. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”