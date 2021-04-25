BizBytes: Happy Joe's begins expansion program in Midwest

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has embarked on an expansion across the Midwest — and beyond.

The company is taking its signature menu and business model to new markets with incentives for new and existing franchisees.

In late 2020, Happy Joe’s welcomed 30-year industry veteran Tom Sacco as its new CEO, president and chief hHappiness officer. Under Sacco’s direction, the brand has opened two new franchise units in Urbandale and Cascade, Iowa. An existing franchisee in St. Louis signed on to expand his Happy Joe’s portfolio, with a new location set to open in St. Peters, Missouri, this June. Additionally, Happy Joe’s is set to open a company location in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, in July. The four total new openings are more than Happy Joe’s has opened over the last five years combined.

“When you mention Happy Joe’s to people in the Midwest, it stirs up a lot of emotion and always brings a smile,” Sacco said in a news release. “We want more communities in this great country to be able to experience the spirit that is Happy Joe’s. Our brand has so much to offer, from the high-quality, gourmet pizza we serve to the lasting memories created in our restaurants. I’m thrilled to be at the helm of such an inspiring company at such a transformational moment in time. I can’t wait to see the progress we will continue to make.”