Black Friday shoppers flood the Quad-Cities

WaterMark Corners was filled with shoppers Friday afternoon, those with the day after Thanksgiving off sipping on drinks while finding holiday gifts.

The gifts and stationary store has been "lucky" so far, co-owner Amy Trimble said, as the variety of stock the store offers allows her to substitute items that have become too expensive due to inflation or will take too long to arrive because of supply chain issues. However, that doesn't mean everything has been easy.

They've had to raise some prices, and these days having holiday events like Small Business Saturday are more needed than ever to keep businesses afloat.

"This is the time of year for everyone to really consider how they want their dollars to help, and with dollars being limited because of the way our economy is, it's more important than ever before that we are intentional with those dollars and make sure that we get the most back out of them," Trimble said. "The way to do that is to support local businesses."

Quad-Cities businesses will open their doors with deals galore for Small Business Saturday, relying on holiday season shopping as they continue to face inflation and supply chain issues.

Small businesses make up 99% of the retail sector, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. In an October 2020 report, there were 31.7 million small businesses in the United States compared to the 20,139 large businesses.

Joel Youngs, Regional Director of the Eastern Iowa Small Business Development Center, said a small business is defined as having 500 employees or less. The Davenport office is located inside Eastern Iowa Community College downtown where he helps more than 350 business owners per year.

"We provide no cost, confidential counseling and advising on small business," he said. "Whatever business issues our clients want to talk about, we are here to help counsel and advise."

The tax-payer funded service is crucial to the success of small businesses, because it provides stability and support, he said.

"The business community is similar to a tree ecosystem: The farther out, the deeper you can reach your root system, the more you can withstand the winds of economic stress and distress," he said. "The more diverse business climate you have, the more you are able to withstand the ups and downs."

This holiday season, shoppers are expected to come out in droves. The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates a record 166.3 million people will plan to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. That's nearly 8 million more people than the year before, and the highest estimate since the NRF began tracking data in 2017.

“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” NRF CEO Matthew Shay said. “We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay.”

Customers had already come out to the Isabel Bloom studio showroom and store in droves Friday — what Showroom Manager Beth Lovejoy called a quiet moment was actually a fairly busy time for any other day, customers almost packing the place in but without a line out the door. She said she expects things to be even busier on Saturday.

Stock that showed up late last holiday season due to supply chain issues have helped the studio store this year as problems persist, Lovejoy said, and they haven't had to raise prices on sculptures. They're continuing to make more pieces, but Lovejoy's advice to shoppers is to come out early on Small Business Saturday so they have a better chance of finding what they want.

"The holiday season was about 50% of our revenue for the year, so it's great," Lovejoy said. "We love being busy."

The most popular day to shop remains Black Friday with 114.9 million people planning to score deals. Of those, 67% say they plan to physically go to the store- that's up 3% from last year. Cyber Monday is expected to see 63.9 million online shoppers this year.

Having days like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are more important than ever for local businesses, Trimble said. Walmart and Amazon will always be around, but that shop on the corner can disappear forever if it isn't supported.