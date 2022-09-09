Black Hawk College hosts 1st Business, Entrepreneur open house

Julie Willey had a problem. And her solution turned into a business — on accident.

When working out, she could not find a headband that would stay in place. After trying several options, she decided to make her own. It was supposed to end there, but as friends began noticing the new designs, she made a few for them. That eventually led to her making a batch and donating them to a local fundraiser.

After they sold out, Willey went from stay-at-home mom to entrepreneur when she opened Willey Bandz. Over the course of her seven years in business, the major problem Willey has faced is keeping up with demand — a good problem to have.

She's gotten her family involved and reached out to other entrepreneurs in the community to help keep her afloat. Networking and making connections, she said, make all the difference.

"Remembering there are a lot of local resource and support within the community is a good reminder that after seven years if I come across a rocky place or I'm struggling ... there are a lot of resources that I can turn to," she said.

Willey was just one of many at the 1st Annual Quad-Cities Open House for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs. Community leaders led a panel discussion, offering advice and opportunities s and Entrepreneurs on Friday at Black Hawk College. The event was designed to connect business leaders and entrepreneurs, or aspiring entrepreneurs, with tools and resources.

Loredana Cooper, an adviser with the college, said the idea behind the open house was to stimulate opportunities in the area. Starting a business from the ground up is scary, but it doesn't have to be.

Cooper said "the school is here to help," and the resources and networking provided Friday were designed to help entrepreneurs help each other.

During a panel discussion, Mark Holloway with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce said small business is vital to the local economy's success. New ideas and vision are what the turn a town from drive-thru to destination worthy.

"We need your energy and passion to make the Quad-Cities a place people want to live," he said. "You have to believe in yourself that what you're doing is important."

LaQuita Henning of Moline is one of those people.

The young entrepreneur hopeful attended the open house to get advice about getting her spa business off the ground. Henning came prepared with multiple drawings of what her building would look like and pictures of the furniture and design it would have if completed.

Henning said having an open house where she could ask questions and find local resources to get things off the ground was invaluable to her.

"I want to see how I can be successful by learning from other people and find the confidence in myself to do it," she said.

Self-confidence is a theme Tianna Manley takes, and runs with. Her business, T's Spa & Beauty, is in its fifth year of business. Manley said she was inspired to start her own spa after her mother went back to school for cosmetology.

Seeing her mother's independence and drive to succeed motivated her to do the same. Manley said she attended Friday's event to network with other businesses. The business community in the Quad-Cities is a welcoming environment that allows for people to help one another. If one person doesn't have a solution, they probably know someone who does, she said.

"It's about having everybody in your back pocket. Everybody knows everybody in the Q-C," she said.