Black Hawk College introduces new manufacturing course

Manufacturing jobs in the Quad-Cities are plentiful, but workers are not.

Black Hawk College is launching a partnership with John Deere and the Safer Foundation to help match jobs and workers.

The Ignite Mastering Manufacturing program is a six-week course to help students get a feel for the various jobs available in the manufacturing sector. At a press conference Friday, Deere representatives said that, upon completion of the course, students are likely to be offered jobs to help them get started in a career.

Dr. Richard Bush, vice president of economic development for the college, said there will be two courses in both the fall and spring semester and one in the summer.

"Ignite was a way for us to introduce topics of manufacturing to a new generation of workers, giving them an opportunity to experience it and ignite their interest," he said.

Bush said the program is open to anyone, regardless of age or experience. The goal of the program is to help train skilled workers and match them with a multitude of available positions.

"It's open to everyone who is aspiring to do something more than they are doing today and to find a new path for themselves," he said.

Paul Smith is the instructor for the class and said the pilot program began in June and wrapped up in July. During the six weeks, studies varied and included robotics, electrical concepts and more.

Smith said the course is ideal for students who are looking for a job right away or have an interest in manufacturing but are unsure which direction to pursue.

"I think this will be opening a lot of windows for kids who usually don't have these same windows opened for them," he said, referring to the Safer Foundation's involvement.

Safer helps those impacted by the justice system to find jobs and meet educational goals required to qualify for jobs. Director Erica Lee said the foundation received a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

She said manufacturing makes up a large portion of available jobs in the community, which made a partnership with Black Hawk College a natural fit. Safer helped fund the lab and had five students in the pilot class held earlier this summer.

"For individuals that are impacted, this is just another way to open a door to success," she said.