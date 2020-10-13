Black McDonald's workers file civil rights suit against 11st Street Rock Island location

Black McDonald’s workers have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging managers denigrated Black cooks and cashiers and retaliated against workers who spoke out, including firing.

The suit, filed in federal court in Rock Island, is about the 2950 11th Street location in Rock Island and alleges the general manager there “treats Black employees less favorably than non-Black employees, including by discriminatorily cutting their hours, leaving them with less income to support their families. The lawsuit further alleges that the general manager and other managers make disparaging and derogatory statements about both Black employees and Black McDonald’s customers, including that Black employees and customers are 'ghetto' and that Black employees are 'lazy, have the wrong attitude and cannot do simple tasks,'” said attorney George Luscombe III.

Selynda Middlebrook and Stephanie Stevens, two former McDonald’s workers and both plaintiffs in the suit, spoke during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning.

“As a new mother, I started working at McDonald’s to provide a better life for my baby girl. But at work, I was subjected to harassment and discrimination. It made me feel sick to my stomach to be described by my manager as not even worth being alive,” Middlebrook said.