Black-owned businesses to support in the Quad-Cities

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has triggered a resurgence of pain, frustration and anger, and has reignited discussions about race and racism in the Quad-Cities and beyond. It also has started a movement to support black communities by purchasing from black-owned businesses.
Dozens of lists of businesses and restaurants have been circulating this week on social media. For Quad-Citians looking to support businesses owned by black people, we have compiled these lists into one, including restaurants, stores and services.
To update a listing, or add your favorite Q-C black-owned business to the list, email the business’ name, address and contact information through the weekend to landerson@qconline.com.
• Aja Styles Fashion & Accessories Boutique, 1702 3rd Ave., Rock Island. 309-269-7163, facebook.com/AjaStylesFAB
• Apollo-Ra Dance Company, 4500 16th St., Moline. 309-839-9468, facebook.com/ApolloRaDance, apolloradance@gmail.com
• Argrow's House of Healing and Hope, 563-528-0892, argrowshouse.org, facebook.com/ArgrowsHouse
• Aunt Bea's Cafe, 2429 9th St., Rock Island. 309-793-0905, aunt-bea-s-cafe.hub.biz
• Bayside Bistro, 1105 Christie St., Davenport. 563-277-8042, facebook.com/baysidesmoothies/
• BlckPearl Catering, 309-631-1776, facebook.com/BLCKPEARLCATERING
• Bombshell Beauty Supply, LLC, 1734 Washington St., Suite 2, Davenport, 563-275-6331, Bombshell-beauty-supply-llc.business.site
• Boss Tax and Accounting Services, 2332 Eastern Ave., Davenport. 563-204-6333, bosstaxact@gmail.com, bosstaxaccounting.com
• Cake Street Bakery, 1844 7th St., Rock Island. 309-269-9414, facebook.com/www.CakeStreetBakery
• Celebrity Styles Wig & Accessories, LLC, 1506 Brady St., Davenport. 563-322-8330, bit.ly/3738EWH
• Coach Cross Photography, 563-528-3991, facebook.com/CoachCrossPhotography
• Cribbs Landscaping and Lawn Maintenance, 5575 Valley Drive, Bettendorf. 563-359-6530, cribbslandscaping.com
• Damion's Rib Haven, 907 15th Ave., East Moline. 309-716-7671, facebook.com/DamionsRibHavenn
• DP Design / DP Productions, 563-200-1664, dpdesign563@gmail.com, dpdesign.espwebsite.com
• Embassy Square Mall, 2365–2409 11th St., Rock Island. 309-912-3695, embassysquaremall.com
• Grandma Nelda’s Sweets, 309-281-9939, grandmaneldas@gmail.com, grandmaneldas.com
• GruBeez, 226 N. Pine St., Davenport. 563-323-1404, facebook.com/grubeez
• Imani Dance Studio, 563-505-2475, facebook.com/ImaniDSCA
• Jim's Rib Haven, 531 24th St., Rock Island, 309-786-8084
• Joe's Barber Shop of The Quad Cities, 1505 N. Harrison St., Davenport. 563-322-9111, facebook.com/JoesBarberShopoftheQC
• Junior's Sports Bar & Grill, 1408 6th St., East Moline. 309-751-9900, facebook.com/jrsbar.n.grill
• Lady T's Catering, 563-505-4907, ladytscateringllc@gmail.com, facebook.com/LadyTsCatering
• McNeal's Southern Smokehouse, 311 E. Locust St., Davenport. 563-323-0848, bit.ly/370FPu1
• Ms. BriMani's Hair & Beauty Supply, 1709 2nd Ave., Rock Island. 309-786-6839, facebook.com/msbrimanis
• No Stain Cleaning Service, 563-505-2203, facebook.com/Nostaincleaning
• Orr's Mortuary, 1326 4th Ave., Rock Island. 309-786-3468, orrsmortuary.com
• PeeWee's Restaurant, 2035 Martin Luther King Dr., Rock Island. 309-283-7930, facebook.com/peeweesrestaurantri/
• QC All Fit, 3120 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. 309-517-3165, qcallfitnesscenter.com
• Rooster's Sports Bar & Grill, 2130 3rd Ave., Rock Island. 309-283-7005
• Spann's Pest Control, 724 E. Price St., Eldridge. 563-285-4494, facebook.com/Spannspestcontrol
• Taste 876 Jamaica, 114 Myrtle St., Davenport. 563-949-4025, facebook.com/taste876jamaica
• Taste of Ethiopia, 102 S. Harrison St., Suite 300, Davenport. 563-424-1848, facebook.com/tasteofethiopia2016
