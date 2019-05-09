Blackhawk Bank & Trust will break ground this week for its new branch location in Bettendorf.
On Friday, officials will celebrate the start of construction at 4413 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The 3,890-square-foot facility will be the 18th branch location for the locally owned bank.
The branch, according to a news release, will offer full-service amenities, including residential and commercial lending services, on-site customer service, drive-thru lanes and an automated teller machine.
JT Vonderhaar, assistant vice president and loan officer, and Ann Heeren, branch manager, will oversee the new location.
Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.
Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Milan, Blackhawk Bank & Trust has around $1.3 billion in assets. The bank serves Illinois and Iowa residents of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Scott counties.
—Times staff