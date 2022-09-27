Blessing the community: Hundreds line up for free gas Tuesday in Davenport

Cars were lined up for blocks on Tuesday morning in Davenport as folks waited for their chance to receive free gas.

Kings Harvest Ministries in Davenport set aside $4,000 to help make filling gas tanks a little easier for some. Director Terri Gleize said the money was left by Pastor Jim Swope, who previously ran Timothy's House of Hope. Swope died in October 2021.

"We are trying to bless the community," she said. "With gas prices so high, we thought this was a great way to help people."

Gleize said she has heard from many community members that gas prices are making it tough for them to make ends meet. They chose to team up with Dittmer's at 1356 W. Locust St. in Davenport, where multiple employees stood behind cash registers, trying to keep up with demand.

Manager Billy Dittmer said they chose to help out because they've been part of the community too long not to give back. Dittmer and his team diligently rang up receipts as more and more cars pulled in. They were servicing about 10 cars every five minutes, he said.

One of those drivers who took advantage of the free gas was Lewis Wood. He pulled into a different gas station, but once he heard about the donation, he quickly turned around. Wood said he waited two hours in line, but it was well worth it.

"This is great," he said. "Now I can eat and don't have to worry about it."

Helping fill up gas tanks Tuesday was William Brackett. An employee at King's Harvest, Brackett said he volunteered to pump gas because the community is so good about helping others and he wanted to be part of that positivity.

Brackett arrived at the gas station at 6 a.m. and said all the feedback he heard was positive so far. That includes Beverly Hall, who waited nearly two-and-a-half hours in line.

Hall said she was awoken by a call from her sister, who was sharing the good news. After dropping her niece off at school, she immediately got in line.

"This has helped me out a lot. Now I can go buy more food," she said. "This is such a blessing."