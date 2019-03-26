Entrepreneurs Luz and Fernando Carranza are bringing the blow-dry-only hair salon craze to Bettendorf.
On April 5, Blo Blow Dry Bar, the largest franchise of its kind in the United States, will open its first Iowa location, at 2453 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. According to a news release, Blo Bettendorf will roll out the pink carpet and offer $25 blow out specials throughout the opening weekend.
Blo Blow Dry Bar launched in Canada in 2007 and now operates more than 130 locations across the world. The hair salon company was founded on only offering blow outs — no cuts or color.
Husband and wife Luz and Fernando Carranza are first-time franchisees, opening Blo Blow Dry Bar in Bettendorf as their first business endeavor together. As first-generation citizens, the couple said they are eager to introduce a new concept to the Quad-Cities.
"My husband and I have always wanted to manage a business that would enhance the lives of many and are excited to finally make our dreams a reality in the community we have called home more than 20 years," Luz Carranza said. "I've struggled with maintaining my curly hair my entire life, and as a busy mom, it’s become even more difficult. Blo’s seamless and enjoyable process makes it easier than ever for women like myself to get ready or treat themselves to a well-deserving blow out. I’m so thrilled to bring this deserving experience to everyone in our community."
The blow dry bar will join a list of several Quad-City businesses focused on personal care and wellness — from hair salons to nail boutiques and stores selling anxiety-relieving products — that have opened in recent years.
According to the release, Blo Blow Dry Bar is focused on creating an inclusive space for people of all ages and ethnicities. Customers can choose from seven signature styles, ranging from a sleek ponytail to bouncy curls. Trained staff members are available for consultation seven days a week.
"The Carranzas are an incredible addition to our Blo family," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar, in the release. "They truly embody our collaborative and spirited culture and we’re grateful for their partnership as we continue to expand our footprint across the states. Their passion and commitment to create a thriving business in their community is inspiring and we have no doubt that they’ll make a long-lasting impact in Bettendorf and the surrounding Quad Cities."
Blo Bettendorf will be open from dawn to dusk seven days a week. Walk-ins are accepted and online reservations are available at blomedry.com or via the company's app. Appointments can be made by calling 563-232-1466.
For more information, follow Blo Bettendorf on Facebook.