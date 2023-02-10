Two Quad-City staples have been inducted into the Illinois Made program.

Dot’s Pots in Moline and Boetje’s Foods in Rock Island are the two most recent inductees from the Quad- Cities. Other local businesses previously inducted include Lagomarcino’s, Navarro Canoe, and Wild Cherry Spoon Co.

Each year, the Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of small businesses that create one-of-a-kind products to feature in its program, Illinois Made. First launched in 2016, it now features more than 200 makers from all corners of the state and continues to drive foot traffic into small businesses around the state, according to a press release.

Friday afternoon, awards were presented to each business. Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell said he was proud to nominate Boetje's, calling it one of the best small businesses in the region.

"What we love at Visit Quad Cities are those authentic places and those unique, small businesses that help us thrive," he said. "We know Rock Island is incredibly proud of this company and everything that it stands for."

Boetje's, famous for its mustard, was started in Rock Island in 1889. Mayor Mike Thoms said awarding Boetje's is personal to him, as he was in the wholesale business before turning to political endeavors.

"I have had the opportunity to share your product with mayors up and down the Mississippi," he said to Boetje's owner Will Kropp. "That word and reputation keeps spreading rapidly and so we are glad this has happened. You represent Rock Island so well."

Kropp said the honor came as a surprise but was very welcome. Looking back on the 134-year old family business, he said the secret to success is in the sauce.

"The recipe we use was developed back in 1889 in Rock Island by Frank Boetje and today is still the same," he said.

From Moline, Dorothy Beach of Dot's Pots was recognized. She was notified last year about the award, but her excitement remained high on Friday.

“I thought it was just a really nice honor to be part of Illinois Made, because there’s not many people in the whole state (awarded) and for us to get one is pretty amazing,” she said.

Along with her husband, Dan, the pair has been in business for 25 years. Together they make pottery and sculpted clay work.

“It’s a really cool business, and I get to be creative. I love making stuff," she said.

Herrell said the creativity and craftsmanship is "off the charts," and that made it a great candidate for the award.

"We take great pride in showcasing small businesses in the Quad-Cities, so we can help highlight their stories," he said "To see some traction in that awareness; that's what it's all about."