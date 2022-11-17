 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS MADE

Boetje's Mustard makes Illinois Made list

The Illinois Made program has recognized 30 small businesses in the state, and Boetje's Mustard in Rock Island has made the cut. 

Each year, the Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of small businesses that exemplify the hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products made in Illinois, according to a news release.

“Our family is so honored by this award,” Boetje’s owner Will Kropp said. “Our mustard is handcrafted and uses the original recipe that was created back in 1889 right here in Rock Island.”

The 2022 Illinois Makers class represents the most diverse since the program’s inception, with more than 60% of businesses owned by women or people of color, according to a news release. The Illinois Made program is intended to help visitors discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by small businesses throughout the state.

People are also reading…

“The Illinois Made program showcases the very best of unique and diverse small businesses that help tell the great story of Illinois and add to our destination’s authenticity and visitor experience. Quad Citizens are extremely proud of Boetje’s and their products," Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities, said. "We are grateful to the Illinois Office of Tourism for recognizing what we all know: Boetje’s makes the world’s best gourmet stone-ground mustard.”

Tags

