Bootleg Hill Honey Meads reopened this weekend after closing more than a month ago due to major flooding in downtown Davenport.
Several businesses have begun reopening after historic flooding closed more than 30 stores downtown and on the west end. The meadery, at 321 E. 2nd St., was surrounded by water after a temporary barrier broke on April 30.
"We’ve been through hell, but we’re excited to be back," owner Rick Harris said in a news release. "After the barriers broke, the meadery received help from friends and strangers alike who aided in mitigating the damage."
Several Quad-City businesses, including Armored Gardens, Radicle Effects and Me & Billy, sold Bootleg Hill meads on tap to support the bar's flood recovery.
The meadery has now been dried out and cleaned, and fixtures, including a one-of-a-kind copper bar top, have been restored.
"We’re just excited to be open again," Harris said.
First opened this past winter, the meadery offers 11 flavors on tap, mead spritzers, mead mimosas, frozen meads, plus wine and beer.