Bray Architects opens Davenport office, 'excited' about QCA potential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bray wants to grow, he said. They'd like to hire six to eight more people for the Davenport office.

Mahon said it’s been an easy transition as both Bray and BHMM have been around for 60 years and do similar work, with similar cultures.

“This had a great value to us," Mahon said. "The merged entity brings a very valuable set of resources to our disposal that will allow us to better serve our clients in this area. We think this new merger will really hit a home run.”

Current projects include converting warehouses into residential living in Burlington, Iowa, as working on the master plan for the Camanche School District’s high school, near Clinton, Iowa.

Wolfert said Bray’s new office, 220 Emerson Place, Davenport, is an example of adaptive reuse.