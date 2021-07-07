BREAKING: Amazon announces plans to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Davenport

To offset the cost of about $3.9 million in road improvements for the site, Davenport has applied to the Iowa Department of Transportation Revitalizing Iowa's Sound Economy grant program. The grant would cover 60% of the cost, and the city will use general fund and bonds abated by a tax increment financing program to cover the other 40%. The city says roadway improvements will include:

Reconstruction and new turning lanes on north Division Street at the project site.

Intersection improvements at Hillandale Road & Research Parkway with the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.

Intersection improvements at the center's entrance at Northwest Boulevard and Hillandale Road.

Intersection improvements at Northwest Boulevard and West 76th Street.

The company has embarked on a hiring spree so large it left historians and economists struggling for comparisons, the New York Times reported.

Amazon added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to nearly 1.3 million by the end of 2020, according to its most recent financial report. It added an average of 1,400 new workers a day, according to the New York Times.